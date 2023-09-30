By Aaron Hindhaugh • Published: 30 Sep 2023 • 18:00

Chelsea fans in celebration at Stamford Bridge.

Football Insider have reported that Chelsea are looking to sign a new left-back when the January transfer window opens.

Despite Chelsea being one of the most active teams in every transfer window since Todd Boehly came to the club and splashed out a very cool, £400 million over the summer, Mauricio Pochettino is already talking about more new signings.

The Argentinian coach spoke during his pre-match press conference ahead of the London derby against Fulham about how he wants to be more involved in further signings moving forward, which hints at him not having much of a say over the summer.

Many will be questioning why clubs such as Everton have long struggled to spend money due to financial Fair Play regulations, but it is largely because of the sponsorship deals Chelsea have struck up as well as the amount of players they sold during the last window.

Chelsea Want To Sign A New Left-Back

Chelsea were able to offload a lot of players and recoup huge transfer fees as well as shipping big earners off their wage bill, as players flocked over to Saudi Arabia to ply their trade for a very healthy salary.

However there will come a point where both the Premier League and UEFA take a more serious and closer look at Chelsea and how much money they are really spending, but for now, Pochettino is looking to be handed a bumper transfer budget in January.

🗣️ "We start to work to identify what we need for January." Mauricio Pochettino reveals work behind the scenes has begun ahead of the winter transfer window 💰 pic.twitter.com/eBKFjhvInF — Football Daily (@footballdaily) September 29, 2023

That is according to the transfer specialist page, Football Insider, who have claimed the Blues are looking at the left-back market due to Pochettino not trusting Marc Cucurella who’s yet to play a minute in the league this season, while vice-captain Ben Chilwell is set for an extended period of time on the sidelines.

Pochettino Desperate For More Signings

Journalist Pete O’Rourke claimed: “A well-placed source has told Football Insider that Chelsea’s mega-rich owners could now explore a deal for a replacement left-back in January if they can find a suitor for Cucurella.”

Cucurella was close to sealing a move to Manchester United over the summer only for the Red Devils to opt for his fellow countrymen Sergio Reguillon, so he’s clearly not wanted at Stamford Bridge and will likely miss out on the Premier League 25-man squad in January if a new left-back is recruited.

If Chelsea are going to be active in January, then bringing in a new striker could also be on the agenda because they only scored more than one goal in a game on a single occasion this season in the Premier League.