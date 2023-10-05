Who Wears the Crown As The Ultimate James Bond?

By John Ensor •
Published: 05 Oct 2023 • 16:56
Image of gun barrel.
Credit: Natalia80/Shutterstock.com
Did you know that today was officially named as Global James Bond Day?
James Bond Day is celebrated on October 5. This date was chosen to commemorate the release of the first James Bond film, ‘Dr. No,’ which premiered on October 5, 1962. The day is dedicated to celebrating the iconic character, the films, the music and everything associated with the world of 007.
Several actors have portrayed James Bond over the years. The question of which actor played Bond the best is subjective and has been a topic of debate for many years. Each actor brought a unique style and interpretation to the role, and it seems every Bond fan has a different opinion.
For those who aren’t in the know here’s a brief rundown of the most iconic actors and their styles.
There is currently much speculation as to which actor will assume the role for the next film. Below are some of the front runners and the odds according to Ladbrokes.
So, how does one commemorate 65 years of this cinematic titan? There’s no shortage of ways. Dive into Fleming’s original novels, organise a film marathon, or simply enjoy a classic Bond film with loved ones.
Immerse yourself in the iconic soundtracks, or don a sharp suit, channelling the confidence that Bond exudes. Attending a Bond-themed event or simply hitting the town in style are also fitting tributes to this legendary figure. Or one could just have a cheeky bet on the side.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Doncaster, Yorkshire, John now lives in Galicia, Northern Spain with his wife Nina.
He is passionate about news, music, cycling and animals.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.