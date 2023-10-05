Who Wears the Crown As The Ultimate James Bond?

By John Ensor • Published: 05 Oct 2023 • 16:56

Image of gun barrel. Credit: Natalia80/Shutterstock.com

Did you know that today was officially named as Global James Bond Day?

James Bond Day is celebrated on October 5. This date was chosen to commemorate the release of the first James Bond film, ‘Dr. No,’ which premiered on October 5, 1962. The day is dedicated to celebrating the iconic character, the films, the music and everything associated with the world of 007.

Bond Actors Throughout The Years

Several actors have portrayed James Bond over the years. The question of which actor played Bond the best is subjective and has been a topic of debate for many years. Each actor brought a unique style and interpretation to the role, and it seems every Bond fan has a different opinion.

Sean Connery

George Lazenby

Roger Moore

Timothy Dalton

Pierce Brosnan

Daniel Craig

For those who aren’t in the know here’s a brief rundown of the most iconic actors and their styles.

Sean Connery is often considered the original and quintessential Bond by many fans. He set the standard for the character with his suave demeanour and charismatic performances.

Roger Moore was famously (some would argue infamously) known for a more humorous and light-hearted take on the character.

Daniel Craig was praised for bringing a grittier, more realistic approach to the role, especially in ‘Casino Royale.’

The Next James Bond?

There is currently much speculation as to which actor will assume the role for the next film. Below are some of the front runners and the odds according to Ladbrokes.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson 11/4. The 33-year-old Briton is rumoured to have had a confidential screen trial with producer Barbara Broccoli in September, which was highly praised. A couple of months afterward, he’s believed to have shot the iconic gun barrel introductory scene, solidifying his position as a top candidate for the iconic suit.

Henry Cavill 7/2. Cavill has consistently been a top choice to wear the renowned suit. According to director, Matthew Vaughn, The 40-year-old Cavill, a native of Jersey, was ‘born’ to play Bond.

James Norton 4/1. Despite the ongoing speculations, Norton has recently dismissed claims that he’s the next Bond. In a conversation with Variety magazine, when inquired about any auditions or initial discussions with Bond’s team, Norton responded, ‘Absolutely not. It’s a popular topic in the UK media, and any story about it garners significant attention.’

Rege-Jean Page 4/1. Page’s fame skyrocketed after his portrayal of the charming Duke of Hastings in Netflix’s sensual historical series, Bridgerton. One director was quoted as saying he was so good, ‘we’d watch him read the phonebook!’

Celebrating James Bond Day

So, how does one commemorate 65 years of this cinematic titan? There’s no shortage of ways. Dive into Fleming’s original novels, organise a film marathon, or simply enjoy a classic Bond film with loved ones.

Immerse yourself in the iconic soundtracks, or don a sharp suit, channelling the confidence that Bond exudes. Attending a Bond-themed event or simply hitting the town in style are also fitting tributes to this legendary figure. Or one could just have a cheeky bet on the side.