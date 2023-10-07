Arsenal And Man City Welcome Big Players Back From Injury But Saka Still A Doubt For Massive Clash

By Chris King • Published: 07 Oct 2023 • 17:43

Image of the Premier League flag flying. Credit: rarrarorro/Shutterstock.com

THE Premier League clash at the Emirates Stadium this Sunday, October 8, at 4:30 pm BST is a massive game for both Arsenal and Manchester City.

Pep Guardiola’s men go into the match looking to reclaim their place at the top of the table. They were deposed this Saturday by Tottenham after they beat Luton Town 1-0 at Kenilworth Road thanks to a solitary goal from Micky van de Ven.

Mikel Arteta could not confirm whether Bukayo Saka would be fit to face City after limping off the pitch again in the midweek Champions League loss to Lens.

‘Well, he is in contention, we’ll see how he progresses from here to Sunday. Obviously, he had to leave the pitch against RC Lens, that’s never good news, but let’s see how he recovers’. I leave that for the doctors!’, the Spanish coach told arsenal.com.

Arteta has Fabio Vieira who can step in

Should the doctors decide Saka is not fit then Fabio Vieira will likely start in his place. Leandro Trossard is also back from injury, as is Gabriel Martinelli.

Thomas Partey has returned from injury. He travelled to France and was not used but the forward will at least be in the squad for Sunday’s big game.

‘Well, he’s ahead of schedule that’s for sure. We wanted to have him in the squad if we needed to, but the way the game panned out we had other necessities and we didn’t use him. He will be in the squad tomorrow’, Arteta confirmed.

Man City will be without Rodri who is serving a ban

City pulled off an emphatic 1-3 away win against RB Leipzig in midweek following two consecutive defeats. Guardiola will have Bernardo Silva available for selection again after a long layoff.

The versatile Portuguese star is one possibility when it comes to filling the enormous role left vacant by Rodri. The Spanish international is still serving an automatic three-match ban for picking up a red card against Nottingham Forest.

Rico Lewis covered the position against the Germans and shone, so the City coach might well keep him in that position, alongside Mateo Kovacic. John Stones however remains sidelined.

Arsenal have not beaten City in a league match for eight years with the Manchester side arriving in London on the back of a 12-match winning streak against the Gunners.