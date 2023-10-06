Premier League: Tottenham Vs Luton Town Team News And Injuries

By Chris King • Updated: 06 Oct 2023 • 17:30

Image of the Premier League flag flying. Credit: rarrarorro/Shutterstock.com

TOTTENHAM travel to Kenilworth Road this Saturday, October 7, to face a Luton Town side that has really struggled since climbing out of the Championship.

A win for Ange Postecoglu’s men will place them on top of the Premier League for the first time in two years after the early 12:30 pm kick-off, UK time.

With the current league leaders and reigning champions Manchester City playing a huge match with Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday 8, a bad result for Pep Guardiola’s men would see Spurs remain top going into the international break.

The departure of Harry Kane to Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich has not affected Tottenham’s ability to score goals. Son Heung-min has stepped into the captain’s role and appears to be thriving at the moment with the side unbeaten in eight games so far.

In their last 14 matches against newly promoted teams, Spurs have won on 12 occasions. Luton endured another disappointing result in midweek when they lost to Burnley.

Both sides are still above the relegation zone with the Hatters above the Clarets on goal difference. Rob Edwards’ men have yet to win at home in the top flight though.

Both sides have growing injury lists

Luton have a growing problem with injuries. A hamstring injury saw Amari’i Bell limp off the pitch against Burnley. He joins Jordan Clark, Dan Potts, Gabriel Osho and Albert Sambi Lokonga on the treatment table. Ross Barkley is reportedly edging his way back to fitness though.

Tottenham have a similar situation, with Ivan Peresic sidelined for a lengthy period after his arrival from Italy. Manor Solomon has now joined the list of casualties at the London club.

Giovani Lo Celso, Rodrigo Bentancur, Alfie Whiteman and Ryan Sessegnon are also unavailable for selection. Bryan Gil and Brennan Johnson still reportedly face late fitness tests. James Maddison and Heung-min Son were both a doubt but have trained with the squad and will be available to play,

Yves BIssouma has been a key player for Spurs this season. The 27-year-old Mali international has made more interceptions than any other midfielder in the league.

However, he is one booking away from an automatic one-match ban. A yellow card in the Luton game would see him sitting out the all-London home clash with Fulham on Monday, October 23.