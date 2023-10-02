By Aaron Hindhaugh • Published: 02 Oct 2023 • 12:50

Ronnie Macdonald from Chelmsford, United Kingdom, CC BY 2.0 , via Wikimedia Commons

Fabrizio Romano has insisted that Arsenal are ready to offer first-team regular, Ben White, a new contract.

Arsenal have pulled off some impressive deals since Mikel Arteta worked into the club including Gabriel Jesus, William Saliba, Declan Rice and White, who have all established themselves as first-team regulars whenever fit.

It’s not just the new faces they have brought in though, but being able to tie down their most important players to long-term contracts including Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and now relegated goalkeeper, Aaron Ramsdale.

This has allowed Arteta to put plans into place for the long-term future of the club by knowing he will have his core group of players sticking around for a prolonged period of time and not have to worry about them considering jumping ship from the Emirates.

Sportin director, Edu, and Arteta are currently not showing any signs of stopping, however, Romano has revealed on his YouTube channel that England international and versatile defender, White, is set to be offered a bumper new deal as a reward for his performances since joining the Gunners.

“Arsenal are prepared to offer a new deal to Ben White,” Romano revealed. “It will be a long-term contract with an improved salary.

“Arsenal wants their best players to stay at the club, obviously, but on long-term contracts to protect the players and to protect their own project, so keep an eye on that point as Arsenal want to offer Ben White’s contract and they will offer him a new deal very soon.”

🚨 Arsenal are working to extend Ben White’s contract as he’s next one in the list after Martin Ødegaard. #AFC Club very happy with his performances and attitude. New deal talks to advance soon. pic.twitter.com/WzdKTSNrIP — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 1, 2023

It’s not just a good-will gesture from Arsenal to White for him playing well as a member of the first-team squad, but also likely down to the fact he’s attracted interest from rivals Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United in the past and signing a long-term deal would put off any potential suitors.

White has proven to be an inspired singing from by Arsenal having arrived from Brighton after just one season of top-flight experience and while the £50 million looked very steep at the time, he’s now looking to be a shrewd signing.

The English defender has proven his worth both on and off the ball offering his services in the final third as well as helping his team clean sheets, but it’s also his incredible versatility that’s been a major help.

Arteta has often called on White to play as a full-back, despite his natural position throughout his career being at the heart of the defence, but he’s adapted and proven himself to be an ever-reliable starter for the Gunners.