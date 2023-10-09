Out-Of-Control Bus Kills Three In Cadiz

By John Ensor • Published: 09 Oct 2023 • 18:10

Firefighters at the scene of the incident. Credit: BomberosCbpc/X

News is just emerging of an incident which occurred this afternoon on Las Cortes Avenue, close to El Corte Ingles in Cadiz, which has left the city in shock.

On Monday, September 9, around 3:45 pm, a bus descending from the second bridge towards Cadiz, lost control. It has been confirmed that three people have been killed with a further two seriously injured, according to Diario de Cadiz.

Reportedly the bus veered off the road, crossed over the central reservation, and mounted the pavement, tragically ending up above a taxi rank on the opposite side of the road.

Immediate Response

Sources have confirmed the tragic outcome: three lives were lost and two critically injured. The bus driver, after undergoing tests, was found not to be under the influence of alcohol. The Police are delving deep to uncover the reasons behind the accident that has deeply affected the Astilleros neighbourhood and the city at large.

At approximately half-past three in the afternoon, emergency services were alerted to the accident. By 3:45 p.m., multiple calls had been made to emergency services, with citizens reporting potential fatalities and severe injuries.

Swiftly, the coordination room mobilised the Health Emergency Centre (CES) 061, Guardia Civil, Local and National Police, and Firefighters to the scene.

Witnesses Recount The Incident

Among the passengers were nursing students from Jerez, en route to internships at a Cadiz health centre. Visibly shaken, they awaited police questioning at the scene. Witnesses recalled the harrowing moment, stating the driver ‘lost control on the entrance to Cadiz ‘”running over at least seven or eight people.”‘

The bus’s trail of destruction was evident. It had uprooted traffic signs and two palm trees, which ended up on its roof. The unfortunate pedestrians in its path were totally defenceless.

Las Cortes Avenue remains closed as investigations continue and efforts are underway to clear the debris. Firefighters managed to remove the palm trees and secure the bus, and were aiming to restore normal traffic flow as soon as possible.

Cadiz’s mayor, Bruno Garcia, accompanied by other officials and Jose Pacheco, the Government’s subdelegate in Cadiz, as well as Mercedes Colombo, the delegate of the Junta, were present at the accident site, offering their support and condolences.