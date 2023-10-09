By Aaron Hindhaugh • Published: 09 Oct 2023 • 13:22

A Ryanair aircraft encounters engine problems. Credit: Creative Commons

A Ryanair flight bound for Hamburg from Palam de Mallorca was forced to turn around and halt its assent due to an engine failure.

Passengers likely returning back from a holiday in the Spanish sunshine were shocked to find out, despite seemingly taking off on time and in all good conditions, their Ryanair flight was just about to be cancelled.

It was a flight bound for Hamburg over the weekend that was forced to make a U-turn and land back in Mallorca due to an engine issue before the aircraft managed to reach its required altitude to complete a takeoff procedure.

Having departed Palam de Mallorca at around 16:40 pm local time on Saturday, Ryanair flight FR7185 encountered some engine faults, so was no longer in a safe enough space to complete its ascent and subsequent flight to Germany.

Ryanair flight encounters engine issues during take-off

Therefore, it instead was forced to complete a series of holds so that the aircraft could burn a sufficient amount of fuel before then heading back to Palma de Mallorca and making a very swift landing.

The Boeing 737 MAX was indeed able to make a safe landing despite the engine issues at 18:02 pm local time and allowed its passengers, crew and pilots to disembark safely and plan for what would be happening enxt.

This is a rather surprising story for one big reason, and that is because the Ryanair plane is said to only be 0.4 years old, so for it to have encountered engine issues early on in its lifespan is worrying and alarming for the budget airline.

Ryanair were forced to cancel the flight which made for a lot of angry and concerned passengers who had just been in the sky, thousands of miles up in the air, knowing their plane was going through engine issues.

Spain flight cancelled after worrying take-off woes

Passengers were able to finally get back home to Hamburg Germany yesterday when Ryanair organised a Lauda Air Airbus A320 to fly everyone home and they reportedly touched down at 16:15 pm local time.

As for the plane that encountered engine problems in Palma de Mallorca, it is still grounded at the airport and no news has emerged about the work being done on it or when Ryanair will have it back in operation.

However, with it being such a relatively new plane for the low-cost airline, it will raise a lot of questions about how engine faults have already occurred and it will leave a lot of passengers scared and worried for when it does eventually come back into business.