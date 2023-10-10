By Aaron Hindhaugh • Published: 10 Oct 2023 • 22:23

A Ryanair flight declares an emergency over French airspace. Credit: Google maps - Alison Cruz

In the early hours of October Tuesday 10, a Ryanair flight declared an emergency while flying over French airspace.

Therefore, those people who are worried about flying and struggle to stay calm will have been thankful to have not been on the Ryanair flight from Malaga, destined for Gothenburg as it encountered an emergency while in the skies.

The flight from Malaga was delayed to start with, which is never ideal for passengers and members of the crew, and then it was only airborne for around 90 minutes before it informed ground control it had encountered a sort of emergency.

It remains to be seen what the emergency actually was but it was big enough and worried the pilot and crews to warrant an unexpected landing in France, instead of their intended destination of Gothenburg, Sweden.

Ryanair flight declares emergency after leaving Malaga airport

Everything was originally going to plan with the Ryanair FR2524 flight before it appeared to encounter an issue as it declared an emergency with squawk code 7700 while flying through French-owned airspace.

This then saw the aircraft make a slow descent toward France and was finally able to make a safe landing in Paris’ Beauvais airport just two hours after it had taken off from Malaga airport.

Ryanair have encountered a few issues over the last 10 days having seen one aircraft departing from Mallorca encounter an engine issue as it was attempting to ascend into the skies on take-off and ultimately forced to turn around and land after burning enough fuel.

Michael O’Leary has recently had to come out and once again defend some of his airline’s controversial policies that have seen members of the public charged at least £100 if they fail to check in on the Ryanair website prior to arriving at the airport, due to how much it costs to rent out check-in desks.