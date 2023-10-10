New Covid variant identified in United Kingdom

By Aaron Hindhaugh • Published: 10 Oct 2023 • 17:37

Northern Ireland discover new Covid-19 variant. CREDIT: siam.pukkato/Shutterstock.com

A new Covid variant has been discovered in Northern Ireland as cases slowly begin to rise.

In what now appears to be nothing but a distant memory when Covid-19 had taken over the world and people were placed into lockdowns amidst a global pandemic, many may have thought it would never come back and we could get on with our lives.

However, cases of Covid are now said to be on the rise as summer comes to an end and the colder days move in and bring about Autumn and eventually winter, meaning a lot of people will start to pick up colds and illnesses.

In the United Kingdom, cases are certainly rising very rapidly with the next round of boosters jabs said to be just around the corner for the elderly and most vulnerable before winter comes about and makes people, generally, more likely to get ill with a general cold.

New Covid variant appears in Northern Ireland

A lot of people may start to be encouraged to take up these booster shots earlier than expected because of the news to have emerged out of England’s neighbours, Northern Ireland, who have reportedly identified a new variant of Covid.

According to the Public Health Agency (PHA), a brand new strain and variant of Covid-19 has been discovered and identified in Northern Ireland in several people, which could be bad news if vaccines are not offered out soon.

This new variant is not said to be any more dangerous than what the world has faced in the past so there is no immediate need to panic, although health officials have reminded people that Covid is unfortunately here to stay and will keep throwing up surprises.

Are Covid cases expected to rise this winter?

England’s deputy chief medical officer Dr Thomas Waite has spoken about his worries ahead of the winter time, he said: “Flu worries me. Australia saw a large wave last year, and another early wave this year.

“I think it’s hard to say at this point exactly what Covid is going to do… but I don’t doubt that Covid in particular will continue to surprise us.”

It was just a few weeks ago when schools and employees returned to work after summer holidays and scheduled time off that saw a decent spike of Covid cases in Spain, so nobody appears to be safe from the chilling virus which took away several years of people’s lives and impacted their mental health.

Covid is certainly still a touchy subject for a lot of people around the world due to some talk and information that has emerged since the pandemic about how little research into the vaccines as well as what the money was really spent on by governments, but for a lot, it still is something they are worried about.