LA 2028 Olympics Approves Cricket But Isn’t Sure About Boxing

By John Ensor • Published: 13 Oct 2023 • 16:03

Olympic Flag. Credit: Pierre de Couburtin/Creative Commons Attribution

The LA 2028 Olympics could just possibly be the most diverse games yet.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) Executive Board recently gave the green light to five new sports for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic programme, yet boxing currently remains in a state of limbo, writes Inside the Games.

Cricket Comeback

On the proposal of the Organising Committee, cricket, baseball and softball, flag football, lacrosse, and squash have all gained support.

Cricket will make a comeback in the Twenty20 format, its first appearance since Paris 1900. Baseball and softball, after their Tokyo 2020 debut, are back in the game. Lacrosse will be played in the Sixes format, marking its third Olympic appearance following St Louis 1904 and London 1907. Flag football, a variant of American football with five players per side, and squash will both make their Olympic debuts.

Boxing’s Rocky Road

Despite its rich Olympic history, boxing’s future remains uncertain. The International Boxing Association (IBA) faced expulsion from the Olympic movement in June, primarily due to financial concerns, governance issues, and deteriorating relations with the IOC under President Umar Kremlev.

A new entity, World Boxing, emerged in April, aiming for IOC recognition. However, with only 16 National Federations, it lacks global representation. IOC director general Christophe De Kepper had previously assured boxing’s presence in LA 2028, but recent statements suggest its inclusion is now ‘on hold’.

Modern Pentathlon’s Evolution

Modern pentathlon, a sport that tests an athlete’s all-round abilities, faced potential removal from the Olympics. However, the introduction of obstacle racing in place of riding has revitalised its appeal. Klaus Schormann, President of the International Modern Pentathlon Union, stated, ‘UIPM was challenged by the IOC President to carry out a ‘critical reform’ of modern pentathlon… and that is exactly what we have done.’

He believes the changes will attract younger audiences and align with Baron Pierre de Coubertin’s vision of a comprehensive athlete test.

Weightlifting Reprieve

Previously excluded due to doping scandals and governance failures, weightlifting has been reinstated for LA 2028. This decision comes after the International Weightlifting Federation handed over anti-doping management to the International Testing Agency and allowed the Court of Arbitration for Sport