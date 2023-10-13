Prince William Honoured On Blue Peter Special

By John Ensor • Published: 13 Oct 2023 • 11:23

Prince William. Credit: 360b/Shutterstock.com

Today, the iconic children’s programme Blue Peter celebrates its 65th birthday. To mark the occasion the show is honouring the future king for his contribution to the environment.

On Friday, October 13, Prince William will be celebrated on the iconic children’s TV show, Blue Peter, for his dedication to the environment, writes GB News.

Recognition For Environmental Efforts

The Duke of Cambridge, known for his passion for the environment, initiated the Earthshot Prize in 2020. This initiative seeks groundbreaking solutions to combat climate change. To commemorate Blue Peter’s 65th anniversary, Joel Mawhinney, the show’s presenter, will award Prince William with a distinctive green Blue Peter badge.

The Green Blue Peter Badge

Introduced in November 1988, the green badge has been a symbol of Blue Peter’s commitment to the environment for over three decades. It honours young individuals who demonstrate a genuine concern for our planet. The badge recognises those who have contributed to addressing climate change, recycling initiatives, and animal protection.

During the special episode, Prince William will join Mawhinney in showcasing the ‘big badge wall’, adorned with nature-inspired artwork and letters from the show’s audience. Mawhinney, a magician by trade, will also entertain the prince with a card trick.

Notable Green Badge Recipients

Several renowned individuals have been awarded the green badge in the past. These include Princess Kate, Sir David Attenborough, Greta Thunberg, and many others. Additionally, both the Prince and Princess of Wales were honoured with the Gold Blue Peter badge in 2017.

A Star-Studded Celebration

The 65th birthday of Blue Peter promises to be a grand affair. Numerous former hosts, such as Matt Baker and Lindsey Russell, will join the festivities. The episode will also feature cameo appearances from celebrities like Alex Scott, Gary Lineker, and stars from Coronation Street.

Gold badge holders like Sky Brown and Joe Wicks will visit the Blue Peter studios. To top it all, a special ‘Happy Birthday Blue Peter’ message will illuminate the BT Tower in London.