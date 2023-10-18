Spain’s Anti-Terrorist Level Is At Four Out Of Five

By John Ensor • Published: 18 Oct 2023 • 11:07

Spanish Terrorist Threat Assesment Table. Credit: Interiorgob/X

YESTERDAY, the Spanish Ministry of the Interior made an urgent announcement concerning the nation’s anti-terrorist level.

Following the most recent terrorist incidents in Belgium and France, the Ministry declared on Tuesday, October 17, the initiation of ‘additional security measures’ as part of their level four (out of five) anti-terrorist alert. This decision has led to the bolstering of security apparatuses at ‘particularly vulnerable locations’ across the nation

Immediate Reactions To Global Events

The Ministry of the Interior‘s statement comes after the Terrorist Threat Assessment Table convened, a gathering influenced by the escalating tensions triggered by attacks linked to Hamas and the subsequent Israeli retaliation.

On October 9, shortly after the Hamas-related incident, the Ministry confirmed that security was being enhanced at ‘sensitive’ sites within Spain. Madrid’s Government delegate, Francisco Martin, highlighted that the increased security enveloped the Israeli embassy situated on Velazquez Street, Madrid, as well as synagogues, worship areas, and Jewish centres.

In-depth Security Protocols

The Ministry emphasised that being at an alert level of four out of five already necessitates rigorous procedures to bolster security mechanisms and the capabilities of surveillance and control by all participating agencies.

The Ministry went on to explain what these measured involve, ‘Among other factors, certain special units are activated, protection apparatuses are enhanced, surveillance initiatives on crucial infrastructure are amplified, cyber monitoring actions are coordinated and regular reviews are conducted on all these protocols.’

Anti-terrorism safeguards will be put into action without delay. The Ministry of the Interior clarified that these precautions would be communicated by the Secretary of State for Security to the State Security Forces and Bodies, to the regional government representatives, and to the interior or security departments of autonomous regions possessing their police forces ‘for immediate implementation.’

During yesterday’s meeting, participants included the minister, the Secretary of State for Security, Rafael Perez Ruiz, the general director of Coordination and Studies, Jose Antonio Rodriguez, and representatives from various national security bodies. Each representative from these entities presented their assessment of Spain’s prevailing security situation.

The Terrorist Threat Assessment Table, a provision of the Anti-Terrorism Prevention and Protection Plan, convenes weekly when at level four, ensuring all security areas are thoroughly evaluated.

This specific meeting occurred just after an incident in Brussels, where Belgian Police shot dead the attacker, resulting in two casualties from Sweden and another severely injured individual, just before a football match between Belgium and Sweden.