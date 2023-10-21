Premier League: Results And Match Reports From Saturday, October 21

By Chris King • Updated: 21 Oct 2023 • 20:04

Image of the Premier League flag flying. Credit: rarrarorro/Shutterstock.com

WITH the Premier League resuming again this Saturday, October 21, normal service was resumed as Manchester City returned to the top of the table, with Arsenal still to play Chelsea later today.

Pep Guardiola had Rodri and John Stones available again as he welcomed Brighton to the Etihad Stadium. His side survived a late scare to secure the three points with a 2-1 victory.

Julian Alvarez put City ahead after only seven minutes when he latched onto a pass from Jeremy Doku. The Argentinian subsequently floated a shot over the head of the Seagulls keeper Jason Steele.

Erling Haaland was on the scoresheet again after a barren run of three matches without scoring. The Norwegian striker took advantage of a mistake by Carlos Baleba to smash a shot beyond Steele to double City’s lead.

of three matches without a goal 10 minutes later as he pounced on a Carlos Baleba mistake in the middle of the park and sent a thunderous left-footed shot into the back of the net.

Barcelona loanee Ansu Fati set up a nervy finish to the encounter when he capitalised on a bad clearance from Manuel Akanji to pull Brighton back into the game. Akanji saw red for a second bookable offence in the 95th minute.

Bournemouth vs Wolves

Andoni Iraola’s Bournemouth remain winless and are entrenched in the relegation zone after Wolves bagged a late winner at the Vitality Stadium.

After Lewis Cook picked up a red card early in the second half, the Cherries had it all to do. He became the first Bournemouth player to be sent off after an incredible run of 66 matches.

Dominic Solanke put the home side ahead in the 17th minute with his fourth goal of the season only to see Matheus Cunha level the scores two minutes after the break.

The sending-off gave Wolves the edge but it took them until the 88th minute to grab the winner, courtesy of substitute Sasa Kalajdzic.

Newcastle vs Crystal Palace

The Magpies moved up to fifth in the table after a convincing 4-0 win at St James’ Park. Sam Johnstone was caught out after only four minutes when Jacob Murphy chipped a pass from Kieran Trippier over his head and into the net for 1-0.

Anthony Gordon added the second after 44 minutes, following great interaction down the right between Trippier and Murphy.

A slip by Marc Guehi in the 47th minute was enough to let Sean Longstaff place his shot beyond Johnstome for the third, giving the Eagles an uphill task in the second half.

Murphy and Trippier were again involved in Newcastle’s fourth as Callum Wilson once again gave Gareth Southgate a reminder of his ability in front of goal.

Since Roy Hodgson returned to Selhurst Park in March, his side had only conceded 18 goals but Eddie Howe’s rampant and ruthless side showed very little respect to that fact.

Brentford vs Burnley

Thomas Frank’s Brentford side put on a magnificent display against Burnley to claim their first home win of the season. Today’s defeat left Vincent Kompany’s Clarets rooted in the relegation zone.

Yoana Wissa gave the Bees the lead after 25 minutes when he met Mbeumo’s low cross at the far post. Bryan Mbeumo added a second in the 62nd minute when he latched onto a pass from Neal Maupay and placed it in the top corner of the net.

Things got worse for Burnley in the 78th when Connor Roberts pulled Wissa down to earn a second yellow card. Nine minutes later, the three points were safely in the bag when Saman Ghoddos smashed a stunning shot in the Burnley goal from outside the penalty area.

Liverpool vs Everton

Liverpool topped the table temporarily after a 2-0 win in the 263rd Merseyside derby. Mo Salah was the star with the Egyptian bagging both goals against 10-man Everton.

A rash challenge on Luis Diaz in the 37th minute by Ashley Young resulted in the full-back picking up a second yellow of the match and he was off.

Despite the advantage, Sean Dyche’s side clung on and it took Jurgen Klopp’s men until the 75th minute before they could break the deadlock.

Michael Keane gave away a penalty after being judged by referee Craig Pawson to have handled the ball after consulting the pitchside monitor.

It was Salah who stepped up to smash the ball beyond Jordan Pickford for the 200th goal of his career. He added his 201st late in stoppage time,

Today’s defeat leaves Everton languishing in 16th spot in the table with only two wins out of nine Premier League matches so far this season.

Nottingham Forest vs Luton Town

Forest and Luton ended the match with a point apiece after the Hatters came back from being two goals behind at the City Ground.

Chris Wood fired the home side in front after 48 minutes and doubled his tally in the 78th minute to set Steve Cooper’s side on course to bag the three points.

However, Luton refused to roll over with Chiedozie Ogbene cutting the deficit after 83 minutes when Forest’s defence failed to deal with a free kick giving him the chance to fire the ball home. Matt Turner was then beaten in stoppage time by Adebayo to seal an incredible comeback.

As a result of the draw, Luton remain just one place above the relegation zone with Forest two spots above them.

Chelsea vs Arsenal

Arsenal travelled to Stamford Bridge knowing that a win would take them to the top of the table this evening. However, things got off to a bad start when Cole Palmer put the Blues ahead after slotting home a penalty in the 15th minute.

Chelsea doubled their advantage after 48 minutes when Mykhailo Mudryk somehow sent the ball over David Raya’s head and into the net from a wide position on the left. Whether it was meant to be a cross, only the Ukrainian can say.