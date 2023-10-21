Sunak And Netanyahu Portrayed As Hitler In Pro-Palestine March In London

By John Ensor • Published: 21 Oct 2023 • 19:50

Protest in London. Credit: Hurryupharry/X

During a Pro-Palestine march in central London today, images of Rishi Sunak and Benjamin Netanyahu were depicted bearing Hitler-like moustaches. This public display has drawn significant attention.

On the afternoon of Saturday, October 21, thousands of protesters took to the streets while several of the marchers brandished signs portraying Sunak and Netanyahu with distinct moustaches reminiscent of Adolf Hitler, as reported by the Express.

The march through central London’s streets also saw banners with messages urging ‘Muslim Armies’ to attack Israel and ‘rescue the people of Gaza’.

Large Participation In London

Reports vary on the number of protesters. Initially, the Metropolitan Police estimated the number of marchers to be around 70,000. However, as the day progressed they posted on the social media platform X: ‘As of 1400 hours we now estimate the numbers in the demonstration to be up to 100,000; the front remains on Whitehall.’

Meanwhile, a smaller gathering was also observed outside the Egyptian Embassy, where calls for military action against Israel were heard.

In footage shared by Hizb ut-Tahrir Britain, a group identifying as ‘The Liberation Party’, many were seen holding signs decrying ‘zionist murderers’. An impassioned speaker led chants of ‘free, free Palestine’, with the audience echoing him.

Subsequent cries of ‘Allahu Akbar,’ translated as ‘God is greater’, filled the air. The Marble Arch vicinity in central London became a focal point for protesters. Many carried placards with messages like ‘Freedom for Palestine’ and ‘Stop Bombing Gaza‘. Among the chants were ‘Judaism yes, Zionism no, the state of Israel must go’ and ‘5, 6, 7, 8, Israel is a terrorist state’.

Metropolitan Police’s Observations

The Metropolitan Police released a statement highlighting the march’s progress. They noted, ‘The protest is well underway. The leading section is advancing along Whitehall while the tail end remains near Marble Arch.’ Additionally, they mentioned deploying a helicopter for surveillance purposes .