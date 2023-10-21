Support ADANA’s Animals

By Jennifer Popplewell • Updated: 21 Oct 2023 • 13:39

ADANA Cake Sale Credit: ADANA Facebook

ADANA animal shelter is currently in need of support in a bid to continue their crucial work for canines along the coast.

Who are they

ADANA (Association for the Rights of Abandoned Animals) is a charitable organisation on the Costa del Sol, located in Estepona and run by many dedicated volunteers. Their aims, as stated on their website, are to promote love and affection for dogs, to provide facilities for the shelter and to care for abandoned, sick and injured dogs, while seeking new homes for them and to assist the local authorities with such animals. ADANA never puts down a healthy animal, but in order to keep up this worthy work, they need the support of the generous public.

How you can help

There are many dogs in the current care of the shelter and they all need walking twice a day. ADANA asks for any volunteers who would like to walk these wagging tails and help them get the exercise and stimulation that they need. The scenery around the area is stunning, being high in the mountains the air is fresh and clean with lots of beautiful views to enjoy. Those 10,000 steps a day that your smart watch demands of you will be a piece of cake!

Speaking of cake, ADANA hosts a ‘Coffee and Cake’ morning on the first Friday of each month to help raise funds for the organisation. The delicious treats are all homemade and the cakes of this month include; victoria sponge, coffee and walnut cake, cheesecake, bread pudding, lemon drizzle, Jamaican ginger cake and many more! Come down to O’Callaghans Bar in San Luis de Sabinillas from 11.00am until 1.30pm to satisfy your sweet tooth and collect good karma all in one go!

Due to holidays and injuries, ADANA is also short of cleaning help. Any volunteers willing to lend a hand with the sponges and soapy water should wear old clothes and bring a snack and a drink.

Direct donations to the organisation are also always welcome and can be made directly through ADANA’s website, adana.es.

A forever friend

Lastly, but definitely not least..ly, consider adopting a furry friend. They have many dogs looking for a forever home who are loyal and good companions. They will give you so much love and leave four pawprints forever on your heart.

For any further information please call ADANA directly on 952 11 34 67, they speak English and Spanish…and Canine of course, woof woof.