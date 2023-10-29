Legoland Celebrates Halloween with World’s Largest Lego Pumpkin

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 29 Oct 2023 • 22:01

JUST in time for Halloween, LEGOLAND® in Billund, Denmark has broken the world record for the largest LEGO® pumpkin ever built. The pumpkin stands an impressive 8 feet tall and 5 feet wide and is made up of over 100,000 LEGO® bricks.

LEGOLAND® Invites Visitors to Create Their Own LEGO® Pumpkins

The pumpkin was created by a team of LEGOLAND® builders over the course of three weeks. It is one of over 12,000 Halloween figures that have been placed around the theme park in celebration of the spooky season. Visitors to LEGOLAND® are invited to create their own LEGO® pumpkins, which will be displayed on the pumpkin field until November 5. The park hopes that the pumpkin field will become the world’s largest ever, with pumpkins of all shapes, sizes, and colours.

In addition to the pumpkin field, LEGOLAND® is offering a variety of other Halloween-themed activities for visitors of all ages. The brand new monster show V.I.M. Dance Party takes place every day in the Knights Kingdom, where guests can learn to dance like real monsters from LEGOLAND® characters Lord Vampyre and Wolfguy.

The Castle of Knights Kingdom has also been transformed into the Monsters’ Ball, where guests can dance with scary Halloween creatures and monsters. This attraction is recommended for children aged five and up. Finally, LEGOLAND® is hosting the Brick or Treat route, where guests can trick-or-treat from the park’s monsters.

The theme park opened in 1968 in Billund the town where LEGO® was created in 1932, and it is the third most visited attraction in Denmark.