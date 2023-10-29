Rock music for Halloween parties

By John Smith •
Swedish band Ghost know how to put on a scary show
FORGET Monster Mash and Thriller and liven up your Halloween party with some of the darker songs that have been written especially for October 31, many of which need Parental Guidance if there are children around.
This is a selection of old and new but each comes with its own chill factor and there are plenty more where these came from lurking in their vinyl crypt.
(Don’t fear) The Reaper – Blue Oyster Cult
Come to the Sabbat – Black Widow
Feed my Frankenstein – Alice Cooper
Every day Is Halloween – Ministry
Bury A Friend – Billie Eilish
Enter Sandman – Metallica
Acid Witch – October 31
I Was a Teenage Werewolf – The Cramps
Zombie – The Cranberries
Werewolves of London – Warren Levon
Bark at the Moon – Ozzy Osbourne
House on the Hill – Audience
Monster Club – The Pretty Things
Dead Bite – Hollywood Undead
Haunted – Sinead O’Connor and Shane Macgowan
Vlad the Impaler – Gwar
Cathy’s Clone – The Tubes
Psycho Killer – Talking Heads
Number of the Beast – Zwol
Season of the Witch – Donovan
I Put a Spell on You – Screamin’ Jay Hawkins
Death Knell – Ghost
Frankenstein – Edgar Winter Band
Living Dead Girl – Rob Zombie
Highway to Hell – AC/DC
Sympathy for the Devil – Rolling Stones
Twisted Sister – Burn in Hell
We are the Dead – David Bowie
Helloween – Halloween
Black Sabbath – Black Sabbath
