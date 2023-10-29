Rock music for Halloween parties

By John Smith • Published: 29 Oct 2023 • 12:05

Swedish band Ghost know how to put on a scary show Credit: Ghost Facebook

FORGET Monster Mash and Thriller and liven up your Halloween party with some of the darker songs that have been written especially for October 31, many of which need Parental Guidance if there are children around.

This is a selection of old and new but each comes with its own chill factor and there are plenty more where these came from lurking in their vinyl crypt.

(Don’t fear) The Reaper – Blue Oyster Cult

Come to the Sabbat – Black Widow

Feed my Frankenstein – Alice Cooper

Every day Is Halloween – Ministry

Bury A Friend – Billie Eilish

Enter Sandman – Metallica

Acid Witch – October 31

I Was a Teenage Werewolf – The Cramps

Zombie – The Cranberries

Werewolves of London – Warren Levon

Bark at the Moon – Ozzy Osbourne

House on the Hill – Audience

Monster Club – The Pretty Things

Dead Bite – Hollywood Undead

Haunted – Sinead O’Connor and Shane Macgowan

Vlad the Impaler – Gwar

Cathy’s Clone – The Tubes

Psycho Killer – Talking Heads

Number of the Beast – Zwol

Season of the Witch – Donovan

I Put a Spell on You – Screamin’ Jay Hawkins

Death Knell – Ghost

Frankenstein – Edgar Winter Band

Living Dead Girl – Rob Zombie

Highway to Hell – AC/DC

Sympathy for the Devil – Rolling Stones

Twisted Sister – Burn in Hell

We are the Dead – David Bowie

Helloween – Halloween

Black Sabbath – Black Sabbath