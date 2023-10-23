‘Peace And Love’ Shane MacGowan’s Message From Hospital Bed

By John Ensor • Published: 23 Oct 2023 • 13:22

Shane MacGowen in hospital. Credit: Victoria Mary/X

SHANE MACGOWANS’S wife, Victoria Mary Clarke, has shared a recent photograph of the famous Pogues lead singer from his hospital room.

The message was posted on Sunday, October 22, the iconic artist has been receiving treatment since July, due to unknown health complications. This comes after his brief intensive care stay over last Christmas, owing to viral encephalitis.

Shane’s Heartfelt Message

Victoria took to Twitter to post the picture, she wrote, ‘Shane is praying for peace and love for everyone in the world.’ This heartfelt gesture evoked a wave of support and warm wishes.

Countless supporters reached out with encouraging messages for the former Pogues frontman. One well-wisher quoted another music legend: ‘”When the power of love overcomes the love of power, the world will know peace.” ― Jimi Hendrix.’

Shane’s Health Struggles

Previously, Victoria provided insights about Shane’s ongoing health issues, and expressed hope for his homecoming by Christmas. She voiced her concerns in an interview with the media about the challenges faced by long-term bedridden patients, including complications like pneumonia and bed sores. Such conditions, she explained can weaken a person’s immunity.

She highlighted Shane’s dietary habits, mentioning that Shane isn’t a ‘great eater,’ adding ‘it’s quite hard for him to get the required calories and protein he needs to build himself up… he does tend to lose a lot of weight —and he didn’t exactly have a lot to lose to begin with.’

Emotional Turmoil

Discussing the emotional toll of the situation, Victoria shared her anxieties regarding Shane’s well-being. She acknowledged that life’s unpredictability often brings unforeseen challenges, pushing individuals to their limits.

She reflected, ‘The natural reaction for most of us when we are in a scary situation and a loved one is in danger of dying is to totally freak out and imagine the worst.’ On her social media, she candidly spoke about the difficulty of maintaining a positive outlook during difficult times.