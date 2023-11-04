Four people washed up on beach after sailboat capsizes in heavy seas off the coast of Lisbon in Portugal

By Chris King • Updated: 04 Nov 2023 • 16:34

Image of Formosa Beach in the Torres Vedras district of Lisbon. Credit: GualdimG/Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0

FOUR people have died after being washed ashore in the Torres Vedras district of Lisbon this Friday, November 3.

According to Commander José Sousa Luís, a spokesperson for the Portuguese Navy, the two men and two women were the crew of a sailboat that capsized in the rough sea. Three of them were allegedly already in cardiorespiratory arrest when they were found on Formosa Beach.

‘The four castaways who washed ashore did not have vests and were being assisted’, he informed the Lusa agency at the time. However, he later confirmed at around 1 pm that: ‘The deaths were declared on site’, reported observador.pt.

Where is the boat believed to have sunk?

The Navy source explained that the Danish-flagged sailboat had left the Peniche marina this morning with four people – believed to be foreign nationals – on board. It subsequently sank around 1,000 metres off Formosa beach in the Santa Cruz area of Lisbon.

‘The alert for the accident was given at 11:08 am, and a lifeboat from Peniche and an Air Force helicopter were mobilised to the scene’, José Sousa Luís added.

A statement released by the National Maritime Authority read: ‘Upon arrival at the scene, it was found that some wreckage, allegedly from the vessel, and four castaways, two male and two female, had washed ashore, all without life jackets and in cardiorespiratory arrest’.

‘Members of the Torres Vedras Volunteer Fire Department immediately began resuscitation manoeuvres’, it added.

Searches were initiated in case of more missing crew members.

Searches were immediately launched for any other missing crew members after three of the four were initially discovered. These were coordinated on site by the Port Captain and local commander of the Peniche Maritime Police. A fourth body was found on Praia Azul later on Friday afternoon.

The Portuguese coastline has been under red, orange and yellow weather alerts due to the passage of the front associated with Storm Ciarán. It caused waves of between eight and 10 metres in height, with some reported to have been as big as 14 metres.

Portugal is now bracing itself for Storm Domingos which is due to arrive in the territory this weekend, predicted to bring similar maritime unrest.