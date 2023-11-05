Portuguese Government proposes an 8.5 per cent increase in doctors’ salaries

By Chris King • Published: 05 Nov 2023 • 0:30

Image of a doctor. Credit: LookerStudio/Shutterstock.com

THE Portuguese Minister of Health proposed to the unions an increase from 5.5 per cent to 8.5 per cent in doctors’ salary updates this Saturday, November 4.

Manuel Pizarro was making a counter-proposal that he insisted came closer to the union’s demands if the reduction in working hours was also considered, according to cmjornal.pt.

‘The Government’s proposal is that the hourly rate for all doctors, from January onwards, increases by 22.7 per cent because reducing working hours increases the hourly rate and increases because we proposed this Saturday a salary update of 8.5 per cent, indicated Pizarro.

His statement was made to journalists at the end of another negotiating meeting held today with the Independent Union of Doctors (SIM) and the National Federation of Doctors (FNAM), which ended without an agreement.

When will negotiations resume?

Negotiations will resume on Wednesday 8, when the Ministry of Health is expected to deliver a new counter-proposal which will include the value of the salary update which, until now, was 5.5 per cent.

However, the demand of the unions representing doctors is a salary increase of around 30 per cent. In Pizarro’s opinion, the Government’s position is no longer so far away. Within the scope of the full dedication regime, the increase may even be higher.

‘The full dedication models, which all doctors can freely adhere to, are models that lead to an immediate salary increase of around 35 per cent’, he continued.

‘The transition of all Family Health Units to model B will mean that many doctors in primary health care could see its remuneration increased by around 60 per cent’, Pizarro explained, while defending the need to ‘look at the set of proposals’.

What did Pizarro think about the restoration of a 35-hour week?

Regarding another of the doctors’ main demands – the reintroduction of 35 hours per week – Manuel Pizarro reaffirmed his availability to consider this schedule, but highlighted that ‘there must be 35 hours of effective work’.

‘They have to be balanced measures that, on the one hand, value doctors and give them better conditions to reconcile their professional and family lives, but ensure that the National Health Service improves its functioning. That’s what we have to do achieve it’, he maintained.

Looking ahead to the next negotiating meeting, the minister acknowledged that the way in which working hours will be counted as part of the restoration of the 35-hour week was the most divisive issue.