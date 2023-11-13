Yorkshire Terrier Rescued In Mallorcan Clifftop Drama

By John Ensor • Published: 13 Nov 2023 • 14:37

Stock image of Yorkshire Terrier. Credit: Captain-tucker/creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0

YESTERDAY, emergency teams were summoned to rescue a dog with the help of a drone after it had fallen approximately 30 metres over the edge of a cliff in Mallorca.

In a remarkable rescue operation, emergency teams successfully saved a Yorkshire Terrier who fell from a cliff in Llucmajor, Mallorca. The incident, which occurred on Sunday, November 12, around 4:15 pm, took place near Calle Cristobal Colon in Bahia Grande.

Joint Effort Saves Yorkie

The terrier, weighing about 3 kilos, had plummeted over the edge while it had been accompanied by its owner. Miraculously, the dog became lodged in the branches of a tree, approximately 30 meters below. The rapid response from Llucmajor Civil Protection volunteers, a member of the Guardia Civil, and Mallorca Firefighters all played a crucial role in the little dog’s rescue.

A local Civil Protection volunteer was the first on the scene. Alerted by the dog’s barks, she promptly mobilized the rescue operation. Additionally, an off-duty Guardia Civil officer from the drone unit, who happens to live in Bahia Grande, helped by using a drone to confirm that the dog was still alive.

Despite challenging wind conditions, the drone verified the dog’s location in the tree. Firefighters from the Llucmajor park then descended the cliff and retrieved the dog, safely returning it to its owner. As reported by Cronica Balear, the dog miraculously sustained no bone fractures.

Responsible Pet Ownership

After this latest incident, emergency teams have urged pet owners to exercise caution while they are walking near the cliff. This is not the first rescue of its kind in the area, prompting calls for dogs to be on a lead at all times to prevent similar occurrences.

This rescue highlights the dedication and skill of Mallorca’s emergency services, as well as the importance of responsible pet ownership in ensuring the safety of family pets.