Published: 18 Nov 2023 • 20:36
Pedal day in San Pedro
Photo: San Pedro Town Hall
San Pedro Alcántara will celebrate Pedal Day on Sunday November 26 with the dual aim of promoting cycling and environmental sustainability.
The Deputy Mayor of San Pedro Alcántara, Javier García, and the Councillor for Sports, Lisandro Vieytes, gave details of the event, which will start at 11am from the Plaza de la Iglesia and will finish on the beach of La Salida. Registration, which will take place between 9am and 11am in the Plaza de la Iglesia, will be free of charge, although it will be necessary to hand in a plastic container for recycling.
“It is an event that has become a tradition in San Pedro”, said García, who added that, “we also want there to be a connection between physical activity and the environment, as it is a sustainable means of transport”. The Councillor said that trophies will be awarded to the oldest and youngest participants, as well as the most original and the oldest bicycle, along with a prize draw among participants.
All those registered will receive a ‘welcome pack’ with a commemorative T-shirt of the sporting event and Vieytes said, “Pedal Day is not an official competition, but an opportunity to enjoy this sport with the family”, and added that the route will be “simple and enjoyable”.
Lastly, the president of the D. C. Los Jululus club has appealed to the public to participate and has revealed that, in his case, he will participate with a 60 year old bicycle that has participated in the Tour de France.
