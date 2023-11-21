Real Mallorca runners up in Mascot Olympics

By John Smith •
Published: 21 Nov 2023 • 10:07
Determined runner up Dimonió
Credit: Real Mallorca X
ON Sunday November 19, the Football Mascot Olympiad took place at the Butarque stadium home of CD Leganes in the Community of Madrid.
Organised by LaLiga and the CD Laganes, club mascots (in their full glory) from all over Spain took part in a series of six events, 100 metre hurdles, 100 metre dash, cucumber throw, MLS (Major League Soccer) style penalty (starting from the centre of the field) in which each mascot had to beat a legendary goalkeeper and an obstacle course.
In addition, fans had been invited to vote online and in advance for their favourite mascot although this only counted for a small part of the eventual result.
The winner was Rat Penat from Valencia but runner up was Real Mallorca’s very own Dimonió who walked away with the Silver Medal (as well as winning the obstacle race) and in third place was Indi representing Atletico Madrid.
Unfortunately for the team, whilst the mascot has done rather well, Real Mallorca are languishing near the bottom of the top flight La Liga table at number 17 with nine points having won just one match, drawn six and lost five.
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development.
