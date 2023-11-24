Cartagena Emerges as a Top Pick for French Expats

By Catherine McGeer •
French Joie de Vivre on Spanish Shores
FRANCE chooses Cartagena as One of the best cities in Spain to live In. A study published by the French newspaper ‘Le Figaro’ has unveiled the best cities in Spain to reside in, positioning Cartagena, in the region of Murcia, among the highlighted ones for its quality of life.
This comprehensive investigation covered multiple factors, from rental costs to security, health, economy, climate, cultural life, and education.
According to the National Institute of Statistics, while only a small percentage of French citizens reside in the Murcia region, Cartagena has become an attractive spot for these individuals. The report reveals that aspects such as proximity to the sea and the quality of services have distinguished this city as an ideal place to settle, especially for those seeking the Mediterranean coast.
Le Figaro’s study ranked thirty Spanish cities, highlighting Cartagena for its economic accessibility in housing, describing it as ‘an achievable dream.’ Cartagena, with its Mediterranean charm and diverse attractions, continues to capture the attention of those who discover an unexpected home in this beautiful city.
