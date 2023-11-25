Max Verstappen clinches 12th pole position of the season in Abu Dhabi

By Chris King • Updated: 25 Nov 2023 • 22:19

Image of Red Bull driver Max Verstappen. Credit: Ev. Safronov/Shutterstock.com

THE Dutch F1 world champion Max Verstappen will start from pole position at the Yas Marina Circuit in the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Sunday, November 26.

He outpaced the rest of the field in the the Q3 qualifying session for this season’s final race for the 12th time this season to claim the front spot.

Despite securing his third consecutive world title weeks ago, the Dutchman seems to be intent on winning every time. He tweeted after the Q3 session: ‘Great job team @redbullracing Pole for the final race of the season!!! Very well done everyone. There’s one more push to go, let’s get it’.

Great job team @redbullracing 🙌 Pole for the final race of the season!!! Very well done everyone. There’s one more push to go, let’s get it 💪 pic.twitter.com/eYIvpB9eBk — Max Verstappen (@Max33Verstappen) November 25, 2023

Sunday’s result will have no significance on the outcome of either the driver’s or constructor’s championships, both of which were wrapped up by the Red Bull team weeks ago.

However, what is still to play for is second place in the constructors’ championship where Mercedes have a slim advantage of four points over Ferrari. Several drivers are also competing for the remaining places behind Verstappen.

Who will start behind Verstappen?

Charles Leclerc managed to place his Ferrari alongside the Red Bull at the front of the grid for the third consecutive race after the Monegasque pulled a brilliant lap time out of the bag at the last minute.

‘5 front rows in a row. I’ll do everything to get that 2nd place in the constructors tomorrow!’, the Frenchman tweeted.

5 front rows in a row 😘

I’ll do everything to get that 2nd place in the constructors tomorrow ! pic.twitter.com/iRJspIH5Jv — Charles Leclerc (@Charles_Leclerc) November 25, 2023

Oscar Piastri put in an excellence performance to take third on the grid in his McLaren, beating his teammate Lando Norris who could only manage fifth.

George Russell’s Mercedes will start from fourth, with AlphaTauri’s 23-year-old Japanese driver Yuki Tsunoda taking a fine fifth starting position.

Spain’s Fernando Alonso will no doubt be hoping to round off the season with another podium finish as he starts from seventh in the Aston Martin.

Haas start from an impressive eighth place thanks to their 36-year-old veteran German driver Nico Hülkenberg. The other Red Bull of Sergio Perez is back in ninth as he looks to claim second in the championship. Pierre Gasly rounded out the top 10 in the Alpine.