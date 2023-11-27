Denmark’s Earthquake Proof 3-D Printed Home

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 27 Nov 2023 • 15:54

3D-Printed Homes Revolutionise Construction Image: cobod.com

DENMARK-based 3D printing company, COBOD International, has initiated a groundbreaking project in Guatemala by creating the nation’s maiden 3D-printed, earthquake-resistant house. This innovative structure spans 527 square feet and is engineered to withstand earthquakes up to 9.0 magnitude. Featuring distinctive attributes such as a palm-tree leaf roof and 9-foot ceilings, this house is a testament to the transformative potential of 3D printing technology in construction.

The Innovation Behind Guatemala’s 3D-Printed Resilient House

Collaborating with Danish architecture firm 3DCP Group and cement company Progreso, COBOD used 3-meter-high walls in the construction, achieving the feat in a mere 26 printing hours spread across seven days. This pioneering architectural venture embraces organic shapes that were previously deemed financially unviable or impractical with conventional building materials like concrete blocks, which dominate the region’s construction landscape.

The project pays homage to Guatemala through its design, showcasing the creative liberty afforded by 3D printing technology. COBOD, known for Europe’s first 3D-printed building in Copenhagen and a school in Ukraine, is championing the revolutionary possibilities of 3D printing in construction.

Environmental Impact: Redefining Construction with 3D Printing

The adoption of 3D printing in construction addresses significant concerns within the industry. The traditional construction sector is a substantial contributor to greenhouse gas emissions and resource consumption. Concrete, a primary material in construction, alone accounts for 8 per cent of global carbon dioxide emissions due to its energy-intensive production process. However, 3D printing significantly reduces waste and environmental impact, potentially halving the carbon footprint associated with construction.

Moreover, the technology streamlines construction processes, mitigating physical strain on workers by eliminating heavy lifting, reducing errors, and accelerating production. This innovation holds promise in alleviating the affordable housing crisis worldwide by minimising construction time and costs, and making homes more accessible without compromising quality or safety standards.

As COBOD’s technology gains traction with the successful completion of various projects globally, it signifies a monumental shift in the world of construction.