Image from the Nerja RBL Burns Night in 2022.
Credit: Kim Ann Bowe
THE Nerja branch of the Royal British Legion will hold its annual Burns Night celebration on Thursday, January 25, at the Al-Andalus Hotel in Maro.
From 6:30 pm attendees can enjoy welcome drinks and canapes, followed by a traditional Burns supper with water, wine and malt whisky.
As explained to Euro Weekly News by Kim Ann Bowe, whose husband Eddie is the chairman of the branch: ‘The dress code is smart but a splash of tartan is always fully appreciated’.
In keeping with tradition, poems will be read and a couple of pipers will make an appearance, Kim continued, detailing that the dining room will be decorated tastefully to match the occasion.
Last year’s Burns Night at the Al-Andalus Hotel was very well supported said Kim, with around 80 people enjoying the celebrations.
‘Tickets for the Burns Night event are €32 for RBL members and €35 for non-members’, Kim added, pointing out that they can be purchased by calling her on 711 077 576, or by email on kim_bowe1@hotmail.com.

