By Chris King • Updated: 30 Nov 2023 • 0:22

Image from Almuñécar's 'Black Week' campaign. Credit: Prensa Ayto Almuñécar

THE draw to allocate four prizes of €100 vouchers to people who took part in Almuñécar’s recent ‘Black Week’ campaign was held on Wednesday, November 29, by the Association of Sexitano Commerce (ACOS).

At the end of the campaign, a call was made to the customers of the 80 participating businesses who had deposited their tickets in the mailbox located in the central Plaza de la Constitución in Almuñécar.

In order to be one of the four lucky winners, the recipient of the call from Remedios Rico, the president of ACOS, had to answer the question: ‘Do you know what I want?’. The correct answer was: ‘Buy in the Almuñequero store’.

Four people who gave the correct reply will now have €100 each to spend in the 80 establishments that took part in the campaign.

The initiative, which had the support of the Almuñécar Department of Commerce, was described by the ACOS president as being ‘successful. The response was so much greater than last year that extra tickets had to be printed she revealed.

‘The success of this campaign helps us to get our batteries ready for the next Christmas campaign, which we are already working on and which will be a campaign renewing our Advent Calendar and that every year we are going to try to make the prizes even more succulent’, Rico explained.

‘We know that people are already expectant so we are working on it very hard and with great enthusiasm’, the president concluded.

In addition to congratulating the Sexitana Trade Association (ACOS) for the initiative to reward customer loyalty, Lucía González, the Councillor for Commerce added: “This type of initiative serves to boost our commerce, which is one of the objectives we set ourselves ‘in order to give life to our people, as I always say'”.