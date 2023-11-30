By Chris King • Updated: 30 Nov 2023 • 0:51

'Chiquisano' healthy eating project in Torrox. Credit: radiotorrox.es

Torrox Town Hall has launched the ‘Chiquisano’ healthy eating project for schoolchildren in the municipality.

As indicated by councillor Ana Pérez in a statement, the aim is to promote the Mediterranean diet through educational workshops and an educational game like ‘La Oca’.

This initiative is part of the Health Promotion and Prevention Strategy which has the backing of the Spanish Federation of Municipalities and Provinces (FEMP), of which Torrox Town Council is a member.

Rico indicated that with the project: ‘We promote healthy eating through play, and with educational, playful and dynamic material’.

‘We promote the consumption of vegetable products, fruits, olive oil, lean meats, legumes, fish and eggs, prioritising healthy fats, and avoiding ultra-processed foods with high levels of harmful fats, as well as sugar and salt in excessive quantities’, she explained.

The councillor added: ‘We especially recommend seasonal and local foods due to their freshness, as well as the simplest preparation methods’.

These workshops, which have the collaboration of Esperanza Sanz, the school nurse from the Basic Zone of Torrox for their development, are aimed at second cycle primary school students from the five educational centres in the municipality.

In the style of the popular ‘La Oca’ game, the initiative promotes: ‘healthy eating habits, so that boys and girls internalise the importance of consuming these products while finding out how much fun it can be’, highlighted Ana Pérez.

The ‘Chiquisano’ project also has the collaboration of the Citizen Participation and Public Health departments of Torrox Council, with María Pérez Ariza in charge, and the municipal operational services.

It has a budget of just over €2,500, of which 60 per cent is contributed by the FEMP under an agreement signed with the Ministry of Health.

The Health Department of the Torrox Town Hall is also working on an intersectoral coordination table in which various local officials related to prevention will participate within the aforementioned Strategy for Health Promotion and Prevention.

There is also a map of resources on Torrox Town Council’s website and, among other things, healthy walking routes have been signposted in the municipality.