Spain Announces Free Public Transport For Select Groups In 2024

By John Ensor • Published: 30 Nov 2023 • 8:48

Image of EMT bus. Credit: Ima_ss/Shutterstock.com

THE Spanish government has announced that certain groups will have access to free public transport throughout Spain next year.

Starting on January 1, 2024, public transport costs will see a significant change. In a landmark announcement, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez declared that certain groups of citizens will enjoy completely free travel on trains, buses, and subways across the country, according to La Informacion.

Announcement Details

The announcement was made during Pedro Sanchez’s inauguration speech, that certain citizens will be able to travel completely free on trains, buses and subways.

He specified that this initiative will extend beyond major urban areas like Madrid and Barcelona, and encompass the whole country. It marks a substantial shift in public transport policy, aiming to make travel more accessible for specific segments of the population.

Eligibility Criteria

Although detailed eligibility criteria are yet to be disclosed, the government has identified the primary beneficiaries of this scheme:

Children. Individuals below the age of 18.

Young people. The exact age bracket has not been specified, but it is anticipated to cover individuals aged 18 to 30, aligning with previous electoral promises.

Unemployed people. Those registered as unemployed are also included in this programme.

Regional Considerations

The central government regulates the pricing for Cercanias train services. However, buses and metro services fall under the jurisdiction of regional governments.

Consequently, Prime Minister Sanchez is set to collaborate with autonomous communities to fine-tune the implementation details. He also assured that existing transport ticket discounts will continue into 2024.

Continuation Of Madrid’s Discount Scheme

In Madrid, the transport pass currently benefits from a 30 per cent discount, a measure stemming from anti-crisis strategies linked to the Ukraine War.

The Madrid Government further enhanced this to a 50 per cent discount. The Community of Madrid’s Government has incorporated this discount into its 2024 budget, but its final application depends on the central government’s decisions.

This progressive step by the Spanish Government aims to alleviate travel costs for young people, children, and the unemployed.

It reflects a commitment to more equitable access to public transport, potentially transforming daily commutes for millions. As Spain awaits further details, this initiative heralds a new era of accessible and cost-effective public transportation.