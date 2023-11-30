Spain Announces Free Public Transport For Select Groups In 2024

By John Ensor •
Published: 30 Nov 2023 • 8:48
Image of EMT bus.
Credit: Ima_ss/Shutterstock.com
THE Spanish government has announced that certain groups will have access to free public transport throughout Spain next year.
Starting on January 1, 2024, public transport costs will see a significant change. In a landmark announcement, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez declared that certain groups of citizens will enjoy completely free travel on trains, buses, and subways across the country, according to La Informacion.
The announcement was made during Pedro Sanchez’s inauguration speech, that certain citizens will be able to travel completely free on trains, buses and subways.
He specified that this initiative will extend beyond major urban areas like Madrid and Barcelona, and encompass the whole country. It marks a substantial shift in public transport policy, aiming to make travel more accessible for specific segments of the population.
Although detailed eligibility criteria are yet to be disclosed, the government has identified the primary beneficiaries of this scheme:
The central government regulates the pricing for Cercanias train services. However, buses and metro services fall under the jurisdiction of regional governments.
Consequently, Prime Minister Sanchez is set to collaborate with autonomous communities to fine-tune the implementation details. He also assured that existing transport ticket discounts will continue into 2024.
In Madrid, the transport pass currently benefits from a 30 per cent discount, a measure stemming from anti-crisis strategies linked to the Ukraine War.
The Madrid Government further enhanced this to a 50 per cent discount. The Community of Madrid’s Government has incorporated this discount into its 2024 budget, but its final application depends on the central government’s decisions.
This progressive step by the Spanish Government aims to alleviate travel costs for young people, children, and the unemployed.
It reflects a commitment to more equitable access to public transport, potentially transforming daily commutes for millions. As Spain awaits further details, this initiative heralds a new era of accessible and cost-effective public transportation.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Doncaster, Yorkshire, John now lives in Galicia, Northern Spain with his wife Nina.
He is passionate about news, music, cycling and animals.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.