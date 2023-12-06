Airport Rankings: Madrid Drops 30 Places In Just One Year

By John Ensor •
According to a recent AirHelp study, Madrid’s Adolfo Suarez-Barajas airport, once the pride of Spain and Europe, has experienced a significant drop in its global ranking.
In 2022, AirHelp, the world’s leading organisation for air passenger rights, hailed Adolfo Suarez-Barajas as the top airport in Spain and Europe. However, in a dramatic turn of events, by 2023, its standing has plummeted by 30 places, according to a report from El Español.
Barajas’ rating fell sharply to 48th globally, a drastic fall from its top 20 position last year. The airport’s score dropped from 8.25 in 2022 to just 7.84 in 2023. The key issue plaguing the airport is punctuality, which received the lowest scores, while services still earned commendable ratings.
Despite Barajas’ decline, Spain retains the top spot in Europe with Bilbao Airport, ranked among the world’s top 20. With an overall score of 8.04, Bilbao excels in punctuality and user satisfaction. However, its leisure facilities, like shops and restaurants, scored a lower 7.74.
Valencia Airport, ranking third in Spain, holds the 84th spot globally with a 7.58 score, praised for its retail and dining but critiqued for punctuality.
Barcelona’s Josep Tarradellas Barcelona-El Prat ranks fourth nationally but has dropped to 88th globally. Ibiza and Alicante follow, with Malaga-Costa del Sol entering the global list at 134th, scoring an average of 7.27.
In 2022, seven Spanish airports featured among the top 132 in the AirHelp Score. The current ranking, expanded to 194 international airports, includes more Spanish contenders, signifying the dynamic and competitive nature of global airport rankings.
