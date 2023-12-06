Ambassador For A Day At British Embassy In Portugal 

By John Ensor • Published: 06 Dec 2023 • 18:19

British Embassy in Lisbon. Credit: British Embasst Lisbon/Facebook.com

In celebration of National Women’s Day, a unique experience has been offered to female students, a competition to be an ambassador for a day at the British Embassy in Lisbon.

On Wednesday, December 6, the British Embassy in Lisbon launched a competition for female students to experience the life of a diplomat.

The announcement on Gov.UK hinted that the prize may not be limited to just one: ‘This competition will give the winner(s) the unique opportunity to shadow the next Ambassador to Portugal on International Women’s Day and learn about the work of an Ambassador and other diplomacy leaders.’

Embarking On A Diplomatic Journey

The chosen individual will shadow the British Ambassador to Portugal, immersing themselves in the intricate world of diplomacy. This initiative, scheduled for 8 March 2024 (International Women’s Day), seeks to unveil the day-to-day responsibilities of an ambassador and other leaders in the field.

This contest is open to female students in Portugal, aged between 18 and 25 years, enrolled at a university. Eligibility hinges on availability to join a full day of activities at the Embassy on 8 March 2024.

To participate, aspiring diplomats must craft a 500-word essay in English on ‘What issue would you highlight on the world stage and why?’

The theme for International Women’s Day 2024 is ‘Inspire Inclusion’, a concept that should be central to the essay. The panel, diverse in background, will judge entries based on creativity and alignment with the theme.

Entrants must adhere to the detailed Terms and Conditions and submit their essays alongside the participation form. The competition commenced today on December 6, with the winner being announced on February 15, 2024 after a selection process taking place from February 1 to 14 .

Why This Matters

The representation of women in international diplomacy remains disproportionately low. Addressing this gap is crucial, especially for women from diverse ethnic, religious, economic, and cultural backgrounds.

This competition encourages female students to amplify their voices on global issues and aspires to equalise opportunities in diplomacy and leadership.

A Pioneering Initiative

The British Embassy’s contest stands as a beacon for change, advocating for gender equality and empowerment. It’s a unique chance for young women to gain first-hand diplomatic experience and inspire future generations.