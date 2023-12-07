Cartagena’s ‘Gift a Smile’ Toy Collection

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 07 Dec 2023 • 11:27

Celebrate the spirit of giving this holiday season Image: Cartagena.es

THE Cartagena Town Hall is once again gearing up for its annual toy collection campaign, kicking off on December 7 with the theme ‘This Christmas, Gift a Smile,’ as announced by Cristina Mora, the Councillor for Social Services. The primary objective remains ensuring that no child in Cartagena goes without a gift this festive season.

How Cartagena Town Hall Aims to Spread Joy with ‘Gift a Smile’ Toy Collection Drive

From December 7 to 23, businesses, organisations, and individuals can contribute their gifts at the Palacio de Deportes. ‘Together, let’s ensure that children in Cartagena smile during these festivities because a small gesture creates immense joy,’ remarked Mora. In the previous campaign, 1586 children aged between 0 and 12 received around 3200 toys. Due to the high inflation affecting our country, many families struggle to meet basic needs, and many won’t afford to provide their little ones with a gift this Christmas.

Ensuring Every Child’s Christmas is Merry

Cartagena Town Hall urges everyone as in previous years, to donate new toys suitable for children aged 0 to 12, promoting imaginative play. The gifts will be delivered from December 18 to 22 ensuring the children of Cartagena have a magical Christmas.

