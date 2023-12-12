Christmas gifts for cancer sufferers

By John Smith •
Published: 12 Dec 2023 • 15:36
Christmas gifts ready for ASPANOB to distribute
Credit: Calanova Cancer Care Charity Shop
With Christmas fast approaching, the Calanova Cancer Care Charity Shop in Palma has been making sure that there’s a special day or two for children on Mallorca who are suffering from cancer.
A cheque for €2,000 was presented to Christina, Secretary of the ASPANOB children’s cancer charity thanks to the recent Christmas market as well as 86 presents for children all donated by the kind clients of the cancer shop.
Each gift was individually wrapped and labelled with details of whether it was suitable for a boy or girl as well an idea of the appropriate age range.
There is still time to visit the charity shop in Avenida Joan Miro to not only get some great Christmas gifts and clothes for yourself but every purchase raises money to help make live that bit easier for cancer patients on the Island.
Every year the charity shops raise significant amounts of money which is shared between three charities in Mallorca, all of which are committed to fighting a cure for this painful disease.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development.
Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.