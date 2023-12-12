Christmas gifts for cancer sufferers

By John Smith • Published: 12 Dec 2023 • 15:36

Christmas gifts ready for ASPANOB to distribute Credit: Calanova Cancer Care Charity Shop

With Christmas fast approaching, the Calanova Cancer Care Charity Shop in Palma has been making sure that there’s a special day or two for children on Mallorca who are suffering from cancer.

Giving at Christmas time

A cheque for €2,000 was presented to Christina, Secretary of the ASPANOB children’s cancer charity thanks to the recent Christmas market as well as 86 presents for children all donated by the kind clients of the cancer shop.

Each gift was individually wrapped and labelled with details of whether it was suitable for a boy or girl as well an idea of the appropriate age range.

There is still time to visit the charity shop in Avenida Joan Miro to not only get some great Christmas gifts and clothes for yourself but every purchase raises money to help make live that bit easier for cancer patients on the Island.

Every year the charity shops raise significant amounts of money which is shared between three charities in Mallorca, all of which are committed to fighting a cure for this painful disease.