Christmas around the world: Norway

By Jennifer Popplewell • Published: 14 Dec 2023 • 22:32

Bergen, Norway, at Christmas Credit: Shutterstock/1131268397

WELCOME to Norway at Christmas time. Here it’s called ‘Jul’, and the main celebration is actually held on December 24, known as ‘Julaften’.

The snow is falling and has left a thick white sheet of Christmas spirit across the land. The days are short but it’s ok, that just means more time to enjoy the elaborate festive lights that are on display in cities, villages and houses alike!

On Julaften, December 24, families get together and eat a traditional Norwegian Christmas meal. Typical food eaten on this date are dishes such as ribbe (pork rib) and pinnekjott (lamb or mutton rib). Although the ribbe has been the main choice for many years, the popularity of pinnekjott continues to grow in modern times.

Following the food, traditional carols, including ‘Sa gar vi rundt om en enebaerbusk’, are sung together, and the Christmas tree becomes the centrepiece as to which everyone dances around! It is then time for the children to open their presents, which have been delivered by Julenissen, a short bearded Christmas creature that often wears a red hat and is Norway’s version of Santa Claus.

One Christmas Eve tradition in Norway that is particularly unique is the custom of people hiding their brooms. This may seem bizarre to some, but it is many centuries old, and it actually originates from a time when people believed that witches would steal their brooms for a late night joyride!. Even now, in 2023, many Norwegians still practise this tradition, and hide them well, out of the witch’s sight!

Lastly, a real Christmas cracker: Akevitt! This drink, which contains a whopping 40 per cent alcohol, is widely considered a staple item at Christmas in Norway, and is rarely consumed at any other time in the year!

So, if you ever decide to visit Norway at Christmas, get ready to participate in all of these historic traditions, oh, and perhaps bring a very big coat! God Jul!