UK’s Post-Brexit Fishing Boost

By John Ensor • Published: 14 Dec 2023 • 19:34

UK fishing boats. Credit: Mark Yuill/Shutterstock.com

The UK has unveiled new Fisheries Management Plans, leveraging post-Brexit freedoms to bolster its fishing industry.

These latest initiatives were announced on Thursday 14 December and aim to rejuvenate both the fishing sector and the marine environment, according to Gov.UK.

Revitalising Fisheries With Management Plans

The first batch of five Fisheries Management Plans outlines the government’s strategy to collaboratively work with the fishing community and stakeholders. Targeted species include crab, lobster, king scallop, and bass.

These plans, shaped by extensive dialogue with the industry, propose measures such as increased minimum conservation sizes and seasonal or area closures. These are designed to protect young and spawning stocks, ensuring their sustainability.

Investment And Global Action

An additional £4 million, part of the £100 million UK Seafood Fund, has been allocated to enhance the fishing sector. This investment will upgrade boats, port facilities, and health and safety measures.

Concurrently, the UK has ratified the WTO Agreement on Fisheries Subsidies. This international treaty bans harmful subsidies that deplete global fish stocks, a crucial move for maintaining sustainable fishing worldwide, especially in the North Atlantic.

Fisheries Minister Mark Spencer remarked, ‘We are taking full advantage of our position as an independent coastal state outside the EU to deliver for the UK fishing industry and the coastal communities it supports.’

Enhancing Sustainability And Prosperity

Mike Cohen, Chief Executive of the National Federation of Fishermen’s Organisations, said, ‘Fishers and fishing communities have more to lose than anyone if fish stocks are not sustainably managed. These Plans are a genuinely ambitious attempt to do that important job better.’

The UK’s recent negotiations have secured fishing opportunities worth up to £700 million after reaching agreements with the EU and Norway.

The UK Seafood Fund continues to support numerous projects, including greener engines, port improvements, and workforce welfare. This comprehensive approach aims to enhance the sector’s energy efficiency, infrastructure, and overall wellbeing, contributing to a more sustainable and modern fishing industry.