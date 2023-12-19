Jurgen Klopp flirting with Barcelona

By John Smith •
Published: 19 Dec 2023 • 15:39
Dr Klopp on Call
Credit: Liverpool Football Club
In the world of football, rumours abound but one quite persistent one is that Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp may not be averse to taking over at Barcelona.
Even though he has a contract that should see him remain with the Reds until 2026, it seems that he is being wooed by Joan Laporta President of Barcelona FC.
The fact is that although Klopp has been very successful with Liverpool his record has been eclipsed by Pepe Guardiola’s achievement at Manchester City and it is believed that he wants to get a new challenge with a top club where he can start rebuilding and bringing in the silverware.
Barcelona have not done well this season under head coach Xavi Hernández who is on a relatively short term contract and they are currently languishing (for them) nine points behind La Liga leaders Girona.
This could be an ideal chance for Klopp to rebuild a side whose fans always expect perfection and winning ways.
There is no question that Klopp had a spectacular record at Borussia Dortmund and although Liverpool have has some significant success in various competitions, they have only been Premier League Champions once under his tenure so a move could be good for his ego.
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development.
