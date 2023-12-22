Embracing the Spirit of the Season in Los Alcázares

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 22 Dec 2023 • 9:49

LOS ALCÁZARES held some festive events recently starting with the vibrant La II Papanoelada Motera – the Santa Claused motorbike group. They hosted an event that wasn’t just about motorbikes as they gathered to collect food and gifts for the less fortunate.

Harmonious Melodies: Iglesia de la Caridad Hosts Christmas Carol Concert

A traditional Christmas Carol concert was held in the Iglesia de la Caridad and was followed by the inauguration of the Nativity Scene in Los Alcázares. The Municipal Nativity Scene is situated at the Paseo Real de la Feria. Crafted meticulously for over three decades, this artisanal masterpiece comprises over 1000 pieces, intricately depicting 50 diverse scenes from the Hebrew Nativity. It ingeniously weaves in elements paying homage to the Mar Menor, Los Alcázares, and the entire Murcia region.

Mayor Mario Pérez Cervera Inaugurates Christmas Fair

Mayor Mario Pérez Cervera inaugurated the Christmas Fair, offering a variety of culinary delights, decorations, clothing, and trinkets. These stalls will grace the area around Los Alcázares Town Hall daily, welcoming visitors from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm and 4:30 pm to 8:30 pm—an invitation to explore and take home a special piece of Los Alcázares.

