Local Charities Unite with British Consulate

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 22 Dec 2023 • 11:00

: Representatives from local charities and the British Consulate gather. Image: Mabs Mazarron

IN a recent gathering, local charities had the privilege of engaging with representatives from the British Consulate in Camposol, marking a momentous occasion.

Insights and Challenges: Charities Highlight Urgent Volunteer Needs

This meeting served as an invaluable platform to offer insights into the remarkable work carried out by these charities within the community. It also highlighted the multitude of challenges they confront, prominently the urgent requirement for bolstering their volunteer base to further their causes.

The meeting was a testament to the cohesive bond and unwavering support shared among these charitable entities. Their collaborative efforts in aiding the local populace were notably evident and commendable.

Capturing Solidarity: Snapshot of Charitable Dedication

A photo taken during the event captures the essence of solidarity, featuring Sara and Lucy from the British Consular team, Suzanne representing F.A.S.T, Michaela from Age Concern, Billie representing the Royal British Legion, and Jenny from MABS, each embodying the dedication and passion that define their respective charitable missions. This snapshot encapsulates the unity and collective resolve driving these organisations toward making a meaningful difference in the community.

