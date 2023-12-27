Vélez-Málaga Gears Up to Host Prestigious Ruta del Sol

By Catherine McGeer •
Cycling fever grips Vélez-Málaga
VÉLEZ-MÁLAGA is set to take centre stage as the starting point for the second stage of the 70th Ruta del Sol – Vuelta Ciclista a Andalucía. This official announcement solidifies the municipality’s pivotal role in the event, drawing elite athletes and projecting its image onto the international stage in the world of cycling. With an investment exceeding €700,000, Vélez-Málaga has revitalised municipal buildings and schools, showcasing a commitment to infrastructure and development.
The heart of elite cycling in Andalucía will be in Vélez-Málaga on February 15. The signing of the official agreement took place recently at the Vélez-Málaga Town Hall, with the Mayor, Jesús Lupiáñez, Deporinter Director Joaquín Cuevas, and Sports Councillor Rocío Ruiz in attendance. The Mayor highlighted the significance of this participation, labelling it ‘an exceptional opportunity to showcase the city internationally and offer cycling enthusiasts a top-notch sporting spectacle.’
The second stage of the Vuelta Ciclista a Andalucía is expected to cross the Axarquía region, including stops in towns like Periana or Alfarnate. Further details about the exact route will be unveiled shortly, heightening anticipation for a day of high-level cycling and competition.
