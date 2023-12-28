British ULEZ Fines Face European Challenge

By John Ensor • Published: 28 Dec 2023 • 10:37

ULEZ sign. Credit: Alena Veasey/Shutterstock.com

Transport for London (TfL) has found itself at the centre of a legal battle which may open the doors for further disputes over London’s emission fines.

In a landmark move, a group of Dutch lorry companies has launched a legal challenge against TfL and its debt enforcement partner, Euro Parking Collection (EPC). This case, unfolding in the British legal system, could set a precedent for future disputes.

Legal Challenge Over Emission Fines

The case centres around penalties linked to London’s Ultra Low Emissions Zone (ULEZ) and Low Emission Zone (LEZ).

These schemes, part of a controversial initiative introduced by Sadiq Khan in central London in 2019 and extended to all boroughs in August this year, require drivers of non-compliant vehicles to pay a daily £12.50 charge.

Failure to comply results in fines of up to £180 for ULEZ breaches and impacting heavy-goods vehicles with fines of up to £3,000 for LEZ violations.

The Effect On European Drivers

Transport in Nood BV, a Dutch company acting on behalf of various firms, is leading the charge for a judicial review against TfL.

The company’s owner, Antonio Jose Calado Oliveira, expressed his dismay, stating, ‘People have been really impacted, I have seen people in tears over this, others have had to sell their trucks, it is completely unjust, and we need to get an answer from an English court to find out if this is correct.’

He recounted an instance where a flower delivery driver incurred nearly 400 fines, amounting to just under €400,000.

According to Oliveira, the bulk issuance of fines by EPC was unfair, in that it did not allow enough time for drivers alter their behaviour to avoid further penalties, a factor central to the legal argument.

Call For Compensation And Reconsideration

Oliveira’s firm, representing only Dutch companies, asserts that the issue likely affects numerous European businesses and individuals.

The legal action aims not only to recover the fines and court costs but also to challenge the alleged use of an inflated exchange rate for fine conversion.

A TfL spokesperson confirmed their awareness of the claims and mentioned that they are in the process of formulating a response.