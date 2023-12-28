Costa Blanca South: News in Brief

By Anna Ellis • Published: 28 Dec 2023 • 14:33

Domestic Tourism

An estimated 6.3 million domestic tourists travelled to the Alicante province during the first three quarters of 2023, with an average stay of 5.3 days and a spending estimate of around €748M. The primary sources of domestic tourists were Madrid (1.8 million), the Valencian Community itself (1.4 million), and Murcia (1.01 million).

NYE Rojales Style

Rojales New Year’s Eve Party with DJ Santi Show will take place in the Municipal tent on Calle Malecón de la Encantá. Starting at 11:30 PM, tickets include a drink, lucky grapes, party favours, and a glass of cider for €7. Tickets are now available at Rojales Town Hall.

Pola Park

El Palmeral Park in Santa Pola has opened a new children’s play area. With an investment of €44,288 and an area of 183 square metres, the play area is located in the eastern area of El Palmeral Park, between the La Senia building and the pétanque courts.

Home Delivery

The residents of six urbanisations in Orihuela Costa will now receive their letters in their mailboxes at their homes instead of in post box units. This means thousands of homes and businesses in the area will receive their letters door-to-door, leaving behind the inconvenience of having to collect them.

On Your Bike

Torrevieja City Council has promoted the contracting of the works for a pedestrian path and bicycle lane of 267 linear metres to link the University Hospital of Torrevieja and the urban area. This project only contemplates the itinerary that runs between the health centre, parallel to the CV-95.

Tea Leaf

Elche’s Local Police team, conducting surveillance along the riverside, identified a suspicious moped believed to be stolen. Upon checking the database, no theft report was found. Efforts to locate the owner revealed that he was unaware of the theft, highlighting the proactive role of the police in preventing and addressing such incidents.

Stay Safe

Security measures have been stepped up a notch during the Christmas season in the province of Alicante.

More than 1,300 police agents from the National Police and the Guardia Civil will be part of the special security operation which will run until Three Kings’ Day on January 6.

The operation aims to enhance security in areas with significant overcrowding, particularly in commercial zones, and around public transport infrastructure.

Approximately a thousand National Police agents will be on duty in the province, with an additional 330 Guardia Civil police agents reinforcing daily efforts to ensure the safety of commercial activities and residents during the festive season.