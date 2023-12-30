Flu Crisis Escalates in Spanish Hospitals

By John Ensor •
The end of the year has seen a dramatic rise in flu admissions, with hospitalisations due to the virus quadrupling in just a fortnight.
On December 24, the Carlos III Health Institute reported a peak of 908.6 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in Spain, a significant increase from the previous week. This alarming trend is causing an overload in emergency services across various health centres and hospitals.
The rate of flu hospitalisations has skyrocketed from 1.4 to 5.6 per 100,000 people within two weeks. This surge is primarily driven by flu cases, with a positivity rate of 24.8 per cent in primary care tests.
This means approximately one in four individuals tested at health centres is confirmed to have the flu.
Hospitalisations for respiratory infections have also risen, though less dramatically, from 13.1 to 21 per 100,000 people. Regions like Asturias and Castilla-La Mancha have seen over 30 admissions per 100,000 residents.
In response, some regional administrations are reinstating preventive measures. The Galician Health Service (Sergas) recently advised a 15-day period of mask usage in hospitals and health centres.
Galicia itself has seen an 8 per cent increase in emergency visits this December compared to last year, with A Coruña Hospital Complex breaking records with 590 emergency visits in a single day.
Jose Maria Eiros, Director of the National Flu Centre in Valladolid, noted that the flu has reached an ‘epidemic threshold’ in most regions, exacerbated by increased mobility during the holiday season.
Andalucia reports a lower flu incidence rate of 527.6 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. However, its Health Ministry also recommends mask usage and vaccination, noting a 6 per cent increase in emergency visits and a 3 per cent rise in hospitalisations within a week.
The growing flu crisis in Spain highlights the need for increased vigilance and preventive measures during this festive season. The rapid rise in hospitalisations and the strain on health services underline the severity of this year’s flu season.
Originally from Doncaster, Yorkshire, John now lives in Galicia, Northern Spain with his wife Nina.
He is passionate about news, music, cycling and animals.
