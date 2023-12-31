Taking Flight: Murcia’s Griffon Vulture Population Soars

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 31 Dec 2023 • 11:11

Murcia's Griffon Vulture Population. Image: carm.es

THE Murcia Region has witnessed a remarkable increase in its Griffon Vulture population, now reaching nearly 300 breeding pairs, it has quadrupled over the past decade.

Preservation Efforts Rewarded

President for the Murcia Region Fernando López Miras highlighted this growth while releasing two specimens rehabilitated at the El Valle Wildlife Recovery Centre. Extensive efforts by the regional government and dedicated professionals have fostered a thriving vulture population, with 2023 recording 292 breeding pairs compared to 78 in 2014.

Release of Rehabilitated Vultures

The release of these vultures in the Mojantes de Caravaca de la Cruz mountains, designated as a Special Protection Area for Birds, underscores Murcia’s commitment to environmental preservation. López Miras expressed gratitude to El Valle’s exceptional professionals who’ve cared for thousands of animals this year. The government’s allocated budget of €1,416,000 for 2024 emphasises their dedication to conserving threatened fauna.

Impact of Conservation Actions

The released vultures, recovered from severe malnutrition, received identification rings for future monitoring. This success story illustrates how conservation efforts and the region’s natural landscapes have contributed to the Griffon Vulture’s resurgence in Murcia.

