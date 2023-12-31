Taking Flight: Murcia’s Griffon Vulture Population Soars

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 31 Dec 2023 • 11:11
Murcia's Griffon Vulture Population.
Image: carm.es
THE Murcia Region has witnessed a remarkable increase in its Griffon Vulture population, now reaching nearly 300 breeding pairs, it has quadrupled over the past decade.
President for the Murcia Region Fernando López Miras highlighted this growth while releasing two specimens rehabilitated at the El Valle Wildlife Recovery Centre. Extensive efforts by the regional government and dedicated professionals have fostered a thriving vulture population, with 2023 recording 292 breeding pairs compared to 78 in 2014.
The release of these vultures in the Mojantes de Caravaca de la Cruz mountains, designated as a Special Protection Area for Birds, underscores Murcia’s commitment to environmental preservation. López Miras expressed gratitude to El Valle’s exceptional professionals who’ve cared for thousands of animals this year. The government’s allocated budget of €1,416,000 for 2024 emphasises their dedication to conserving threatened fauna.
The released vultures, recovered from severe malnutrition, received identification rings for future monitoring. This success story illustrates how conservation efforts and the region’s natural landscapes have contributed to the Griffon Vulture’s resurgence in Murcia.
For more Costa Cálida news click here
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.