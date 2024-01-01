Cycling World Reeling As Star Is Charged With Killing Wife

By John Ensor • Published: 01 Jan 2024 • 19:49

Rohan Dennis with wife Melissa at Christmas. Credit: Rohan Dennis/Instagram.com

ONE of the top stars in men cycling is at the centre of a police investigation after the tragic circumstances surrounding the death of his wife.

Former cycling world champion Rohan Dennis, who recently announced his retirement from the sport has been charged with the manslaughter of his wife, Olympian Melissa Hoskins.

On the evening of December 30, near their home in Medindie, Adelaide, Hoskins suffered severe injuries after being struck by a vehicle.

She tragically passed away in the Royal Adelaide Hospital the following morning. Dennis, recently retired from Jumbo-Visma, has been charged with causing her death.

Arrest And Charges

South Australian police, while not officially naming the couple, have charged Dennis with dangerous driving leading to death, driving without due care, and endangering life.

He has been released on bail, with a court appearance scheduled for March 13. This development has sent shockwaves through the cycling community, with Dennis being an individual time trial world champion twice over.

The Incident Unfolds

Local media reports describe a harrowing scene. Hoskins was allegedly hit by a pick-up truck in front of their residence. Subsequent investigations revealed her fingerprints on the vehicle’s door, suggesting a struggle that led to her being dragged for several meters.

Surveillance footage from nearby homes is being examined to piece together the exact events of that fateful night.

Cycling Community In Mourning

As the investigation continues, tributes pour in for Hoskins, remembered for her achievements in team pursuit at the Olympics.

A former teammate expressed deep sorrow online, stating, ‘My heart is very heavy. My thoughts are with her children, family, and friends. This is a very difficult and tragic time. RIP Melissa Hoskins.’

Only last week, Dennis posted a picture on Instagram of his wife and himself, together with their two young children, happily celebrating Christmas Day together. the accompanying caption read: ‘Merry Christmas from our family to yours.’

This incident has left the community and the world of cycling in disbelief and grief, raising serious questions about the circumstances leading to such a tragic outcome.