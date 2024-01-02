Cycling Embraces New Normal In 2024

By John Ensor • Published: 02 Jan 2024 • 12:01

UCI's 2024 ruling over Covid-19. Credit: UCI_Cycling/X

As 2024 ushers in, the International Cycling Union (UCI) has revamped its Coronavirus protocol, removing some outdated restrictions.

With the arrival of 2024, cycling was the last major sport to adapt to post-pandemic norms. The UCI’s decision, long awaited by the public, marks a significant change.

This move aligns cycling with other sports that had already discarded pandemic-era measures.

UCI’s Shift To Modern Protocols

Previously, cycling clung to a mix of confusing rules, which even baffled competitors. The UCI’s 2024 protocol update includes more relaxed Covid-19 regulations, alongside the existing Concussion and High Temperature Protocols.

No longer are cyclists compelled to withdraw mid-competition upon a positive Covid-19 result.

The Transition From Stringent Measures

The UCI’s initial Covid-19 Protocol, launched in June 2020, was crucial for resuming seasons amidst the pandemic.

It featured closed bubbles, regular health checks, and mandatory masks. Over time, these measures became less relevant, causing confusion and operational challenges in events like the Giro d’Italia and Tour de France.

In 2023, despite the easing of restrictions in other sports, mask-wearing remained mandatory in cycling events.

David Lappartient, UCI President, stressed the importance of evolving protocols: ‘The health, safety and well-being of our riders is of the utmost importance.

‘That is why the UCI continually works to respond to new situations and adapt its protocols to the changing environment in which cyclists evolve.’

Adapting To The Present

In its 2024 iteration, the UCI protocol no longer mandates isolation for those testing positive. However, it still recommends pandemic-era practices like mask-wearing, hand hygiene, and ventilating indoor spaces.

Responsibility for monitoring an affected cyclist’s health now solely lies with the team’s doctors, focusing on standard prevention against respiratory infectious diseases.

This change reflects the broader shift in sports towards a more nuanced approach to health and safety in the current era.