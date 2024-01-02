Foreign Students Face New Restrictions In UK

By John Ensor • Published: 02 Jan 2024 • 16:55

Immigration control. Credit: ArtWell/Shutterstock.com

THE UK is a major draw for students from all around the world. However, a new policy introduced yesterday has raised speculation whether its educational appeal will continue.

On January 1, 2024, the UK government implemented stringent restrictions on student visas, as part of a broader strategy to reduce migration and prevent system abuse.

The new policy primarily affects international students starting courses this month, barring them from bringing family members except in specific cases such as postgraduate research or government-funded scholarship programs.

Announced in May last year, these measures aim to close loopholes that previously allowed the student visa to be exploited for employment purposes in the UK.

Impact On Migration And Education

The Office for National Statistics reported a net migration of 672,000 from June 2022 to June 2023. In stark contrast to the 14,839 dependant visas issued in the year ending September 2019, a dramatic increase to 152,980 was seen by September 2023.

These revisions are part of a comprehensive plan targeting a significant reduction in migrant numbers, ensuring sustainable migration levels and addressing the misuse of the UK’s immigration flexibility.

Home Secretary James Cleverly stated, ‘This government is delivering on its commitment to the British public to cut migration.

‘We have set out a tough plan to rapidly bring numbers down, control our borders and prevent people from manipulating our immigration system, which will come into force throughout this year.’

He further noted that these changes will contribute to the government’s objective of reducing migration by tens of thousands.

Tom Pursglove MP, Minister for Legal Migration and the Border, remarked, ‘Our world-leading universities rightly attract some of the brightest students from around the world to the UK.

But we have seen a surge in the number of dependants being brought by students, which is contributing to unsustainable levels of migration.’

Broader Immigration Reforms

In conjunction with these visa changes, the government is addressing other immigration issues, such as reducing small boat arrivals by 35 per cent and increasing illegal working raids by 70 per cent.

Agreements with countries including France, Bulgaria, Turkey, Italy, Georgia, and Ethiopia, and the new treaty with Rwanda, are part of this multifaceted approach.

The government remains committed to the International Education Strategy, which acknowledges the economic benefits brought by international students.

It seeks a balance between reducing overall migration levels and attracting highly skilled individuals who contribute significantly to the economy.

These comprehensive measures, including the recent changes to student visas, are expected to result in 300,000 fewer people coming to the UK compared to the previous year, marking a significant reduction in migration.