La Viñuela Reservoir in Axarquía Reaches Record Low

Published: 02 Jan 2024 • 10:24
: A dry hot 2023 in Axarquía
Image: Shutterstock/ makasana photo
THE La Viñuela reservoir in the Axarquía region has experienced a drastic decrease in the amount of water it holds in comparison to its total capacity. Currently, it holds slightly more than 12 cubic hectometres of water. The reservoir’s water level has dropped to 7.48 per cent of its total capacity. Just a week ago, it was at a higher level of 12.35 hectometres, indicating a substantial reduction within a short period.
This year’s water level is notably lower compared to the same time last year when the reservoir contained 18.41 hectometres of water, underscoring a significant decline in its water storage capacity over the past year.
The year 2023 concluded in Málaga province as the driest on record since 1961, with no rainfall and exceptionally mild December temperatures. Accumulated rainfall until November barely reached 175 millimetres, a mere 41 per cent of the normal 424 millimetres.
Moreover, 2023 was not only the driest year but also the hottest on record. The dire water situation signals an urgent need for conservation and highlights the severity of climatic changes in the region.
