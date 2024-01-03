Meet Crown Prince Frederik: Denmark’s Future King

By Catherine McGeer • Updated: 03 Jan 2024 • 17:46

Embracing change and championing a sustainable future. Image: Facebook/ Det danske kongehus

IN a surprising twist, Denmark’s Queen Margrethe II, revered as Europe’s longest-serving monarch, made a historic announcement during her customary New Year’s Eve address. After an impressive 52-year reign, the 83-year-old monarch declared her abdication, setting the stage for her eldest son, Crown Prince Frederik, to ascend the throne when Queen Margrethe II steps down on January 14.

Diverging from British royal customs, Denmark won’t hold a formal coronation ceremony. Instead, the transition will occur seamlessly as Crown Prince Frederik, currently 55 years old and set to turn 56 in May, assumes the mantle of King of Denmark and head of state, presiding over not only Denmark but also Greenland and the Faroe Islands.







Crown Prince Frederik: A Royal Journey

Crown Prince Frederik‘s journey to the throne was a testament to transformation, evolving from a perceived rebellious and carefree prince to a dedicated environmental advocate. His emergence into the royal sphere was marked by initial struggles with media scrutiny and the weight of royal expectations. However, this all changed post-graduation from Aarhus University in 1995.

Engaging in expeditions such as a 3,500-kilometre ski across Greenland, and his service in the Frogman Marine Corps, showcased his maturation. The prince’s commitment to his nation and its people materialised through the establishment of a foundation supporting political science students at Harvard for year-long studies, alongside funding scientific explorations in Greenland and the Faroe Islands.

Environmental Advocacy and Royal Responsibilities

Crown Prince Frederik, recognised for his passion for environmental causes, spearheaded the celebrated ‘Royal Run’ during his 50th birthday. This running event, cherished by over 70,000 Danes, became a tradition disrupted only during the pandemic.

Reported as approachable and grounded, Crown Prince Frederik, fluent in English, French, and German, is known as relatable, often likened as closer to the public than his mother. His spouse, Mary Donaldson Crown Princess of Denmark, an Australian lawyer he met during the 2000 Olympics, actively participates in their shared public events.

The impending coronation of Crown Prince Frederik signifies a promising era for Denmark. His dedication to the people, advocacy for environmental issues, and down-to-earth persona embody a refreshing approach to monarchy in the Scandinavian country.

The Role of Royalty: Frederik’s Environmental Commitment

Much like King Charles III of Britain, Prince Frederik, a part of the younger generation of royals, passionately embraces environmental concerns. His deep-rooted commitment to addressing the climate crisis has significantly impacted his perspective, compelling him to advocate vocally by attending United Nations climate summits and urging global action.

The Danish monarchy under Prince Frederik’s stewardship aims for modernisation, evident in its more relaxed tone and less formal approach. Unlike its British counterpart, the Danish monarchy faces lesser scandal and scrutiny, enjoying substantial support from over 75 per cent of the population.

A New Era Unfolds: Crown Prince Frederik

As the nation eagerly anticipates the impending transition, financial revelations shed light on the economic aspects of royal life. Upon assuming the throne, Crown Prince Frederik is set to inherit a monthly state allowance of 7.5 million Danish kroner (€1.005.750), part of the royal family’s financial arrangement.

Members of the Danish royal family enjoy exemptions from income tax, registration fees, and green taxes, reflecting their unique status in Denmark’s cultural and political fabric. The imminent reign of King Frederik heralds not just a new chapter in Denmark‘s monarchy but also a shift towards modernity and environmental conscientiousness in royal leadership.

