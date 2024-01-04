Flu Spike Triggers Calls For Face Mask Return

By John Ensor • Updated: 04 Jan 2024 • 19:13

Patient and doctor wearing face masks. Credit: Yuganov Konstantin/Shutterstock.com

AS Spain wrestles with the resurgence of respiratory illnesses, doctors are requesting that face masks be mandatory in primary care.

In light of the escalating flu cases, similar to pre-pandemic levels, the Spanish Society of Family and Community Medicine (semFYC) has urged the reinstatement of mandatory masks in Primary Care centres.

In late December, Spain experienced a significant increase in respiratory illnesses, including flu, COVID-19, and bronchiolitis, impacting Primary Care and emergency hospital services. This surge in cases has led to a call for heightened safety measures.

Epidemic Peak And Vaccination Appeal

Epidemiologists predict the peak of these epidemics around mid-January. Consequently, vulnerable individuals and those over 60, currently showing low immunisation rates, are being encouraged to get vaccinated.

The Spanish Society of Family and Community Medicine (semFYC) aims to mitigate virus transmission, especially to those with multiple or chronic illnesses, by reinforcing protective measures like physical distancing, the use of hydroalcoholic gels, and improved ventilation in waiting areas.

Moreover, they advocate for public awareness on the proper use of healthcare services, emphasising the need to avoid unnecessary visits to reduce centre saturation.

This advice comes amidst concerns of the situation worsening post-Epiphany celebrations and school reopenings, despite the current data being in line with pre-pandemic patterns.

Protective Measures And Public Responsibility

Amos Garcia Rojas, an epidemiologist and head of Epidemiology and Prevention Services of the General Directorate of Public Health of the Government of the Canary Islands, stressed the crucial role of masks.

‘These people should wear a mask to prevent the spread of the virus and, at the same time, we must think that if a person has a respiratory condition that does not prevent them from carrying out their daily activities, it is best that they do so with a mask,’ he explained.

He sees masks as not only pivotal during the pandemic but also as an ongoing tool of solidarity, especially in healthcare settings.

In Madrid, Fatima Matute, the Minister of Health, called for calm on Thursday, December 4, noting the flu incidence in Madrid is akin to pre-pandemic levels.

‘In the Community of Madrid we are not worried because at the moment, although obviously the attendance of the Emergency Room has increased a lot, as happens every year, we can assume the hospital admissions and at the moment we have not had to suspend any type of scheduled activity.’